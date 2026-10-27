The Perfect Trade Target For the Lions May Have Just Become Available

The Detroit Lions have a glaring need at the cornerback position if they desire to get into the mix of the Super Bowl contenders.

A 4-2 start to the 2026 season has brought plenty of optimism back to the organization, which had won two straight NFC North titles before missing the playoffs last year. Still, there are concerns surrounding the secondary and whether or not the defense can hold up against the best of the best offensively.

As a result, the pressure is heating up on general manager Brad Holmes to make a move for reinforcements at the cornerback position. Veterans D.J. Reed and Roger McCreary have been better of late, and Khalil Dorsey flashed some potential in the win over the Packers on Sunday.

However, an ideal veteran rental option may have just become available in Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen. Signed to a one-year contract, Woolen could be the missing piece for Detroit's cornerback room.

The Eagles lost on Monday to the Dallas Cowboys, falling to 2-5 on the season. With quarterback Jalen Hurts on injured reserve due to blood clots and now sitting three wins out of first place, the Eagles could be sellers at the trade deadline.

Backup Tanner McKee has had intriguing moments, and Saquon Barkley is one of the NFL's most accomplished running backs. However, the Eagles will have a major challenge battling back in the NFC East without their starting quarterback and a team that appears to be in disarray.

As a result, Woolen could be an ideal veteran for them to deal in an effort to add some late-round draft capital ahead of next year's draft. This also makes perfect sense for the Lions and how they've operated in the past, opting to add veterans on short-term deals as opposed to making huge splashes.

Woolen calls to mind an addition the Lions made two years ago at the trade deadline, when they traded for Za'Darius Smith. While Smith wasn't a high-priced, ultra-productive edge rusher, he was a proven veteran who provided stability after Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending injury.

Formerly a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2023 draft, Woolen's career started with a bang as he earned Pro Bowl honors after picking off six passes as a rookie. He helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl last year, but wasn't re-signed as the team committed its resources to retaining 2024 first-round pick Devon Witherspoon.

Woolen's free agency market wasn't what he'd hoped, and ultimately he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. While he hasn't had eye-popping production, Woolen has provided some stability in the secondary for the Eagles and could benefit from a change of scenery moving forward.

Ultimately, the Lions have a need for a veteran, and a trade for Woolen fits how they have operated in the past. This could be an ideal move for Detroit ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.