Top Free Agent Available Who Could Help Detroit Lions Right Away

With initial 53-man rosters now officially set, several notable players find themselves unemployed.

As a result, teams like the Detroit Lions have a prime opportunity to pick up a player (or two) who could contribute meaningful snaps right away.

Presently, the Lions are set to open the 2026 campaign with multiple holes in the defensive backfield, including at cornerback.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit currently has question marks both opposite D.J. Reed at outside cornerback and in the slot. Subsequently, it wouldn't hurt Detroit general manager Brad Holmes to add a proven, reliable corner prior to his team's season-opening contest with the New Orleans Saints.

If he decides to go that route, former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore should be his top target.

The veteran slot corner will be entering his age-31 season in 2026, but still remains productive.

In fact, the 10th-year pro is coming off a year in which he amassed 55 total tackles, an interception and six passes defensed across 14 games (seven starts). And for his efforts, he earned an overall grade of 66.7 from Pro Football Focus (the 39th-best mark among 114 qualified corners). Plus, he logged an 84.4 PFF run-defense mark, the fifth-highest mark among all corners in 2025 and the second-best run-defense grade of his career.

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He also recorded solid Pro Football Focus overall marks of 76.8 and 70.1 in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

And on top of all that, Moore impressively compiled at least three interceptions and six passes defensed in five of his nine seasons with the Colts.

Undoubtedly, the Valdosta State product has a proven track record of being a plus-defender in the secondary, with the ability to impact the game both in coverage and as a run defender. Consequently, there's no question that he would immediately upgrade the Lions’ nickel cornerback position with his presence.

He could also prove to be a valuable mentor to Detroit's younger corners, such as rookie Keith Abney II and third-year pro Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

It's why I'm of the mindset that Holmes could do no wrong inking Moore to a one-year deal prior to the start of the regular season.

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