Two Lions Receive Unnecessary Roughness Fines Against Packers

The Detroit Lions had two players receive a fine for actions in the team's Week 7 win over the Green Bay Packers.

On Saturday, the NFL revealed their fines for the previous week in action, and Lions safety Brian Branch was listed with a fine for use of the helmet. Derrick Barnes was also fined for a late hit, with both fines being listed under the umbrella of unnecessary roughness.

Branch was fined $23,882, while Barnes was fined $11,941.

On the Packers' side, safety Xavier McKinney was hit with a $25,000 fine for his postgame criticism of the officiating crew's performance after controversial calls were made against both teams throughout the tightly contested divisional matchup. Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse was also fined for taunting.

Barnes has been a key cog in Detroit's defense this year, which marks the second of a three-year extension he signed prior to last season.

Branch returned to the active roster on Sunday after missing the first six weeks of the year rehabbing a torn Achilles suffered in December of last season. He returned to practice after during Week 5, and the Lions utilized the bye week to help him further acclimate before sending him back into action.

In his first game back, Branch recorded his first interception on a leaping grab off a desperation thrown by Jordan Love. It was an exciting moment, with the fans showcasing their appreciation for his efforts after he made the play.

Branch is currently in the final year of his rookie contract, and reports indicate that the Lions are open to negotiating a new deal with him along with fellow 2023 second-round pick tight end Sam LaPorta.

The Alabama product has been a valuable Swiss-Army Knife in the secondary since the Lions traded up to get him in that Draft. After he spent his rookie season as the nickel cornerback, he transitioned to safety full time in 2024 and has been in that role ever since.

Branch's return was a big one for the defense, and Detroit could be on the verge of getting his counterpart back. Kerby Joseph returned to practice this week for the first time all season, and while he's out for Sunday's game against Minnesota, he could be in line to return throughout the next two weeks due to his 21-day return-to-practice window.

Detroit takes on the undefeated, first-place Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field.

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