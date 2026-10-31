How To Watch, Listen, Stream Detroit Lions Against Minnesota Vikings

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on a Minnesota Vikings team which has yet to lose a game this season (6-0).

Most recently, the Vikings defeated the woeful Indianapolis Colts, 16-10, in a Week 7 tilt. It marked the fifth straight game in which Minnesota's defense, coordinated by Brian Flores, allowed 16 or fewer points. And for the season, the Vikings have allowed a league-low 12.3 points per game.

Subsequently, it should be a battle of strengths when Flores’ unit squares off with Detroit's No. 2-ranked offense (30.7 points/game).

Lions head man Dan Campbell is well aware that the Vikings’ defense could create some headaches for offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's unit.

“They understand where they're going to exploit you at and then where you're trying to, 'OK, this is where my outlet is.' They take that away, too. They exploit you and then take away your outlet. They're very good at it,” Campbell told reporters earlier this week. “They just create havoc and chaos. And inevitably, what they want, and have done consistently, is they force you to make massive errors. It's one thing to get stops. They're forcing offenses at the end of the day, when it's late, it's a tight game, and it's just wave after wave and these offenses are cracking significantly. Turnovers, massive turnovers, so it's third-and-32. And that's where they want you, way behind the sticks.”

Undeniably, the Flores-led defense has been the calling card for Kevin O'Connell's team thus far in 2026. And it's even more so the case when you consider the fact that Minnesota has averaged just 20.8 points per contest, ranking 24th out of 32 NFL franchises. Plus, the Vikings have scored north of 23 points just once this season: in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers (39 points).

At this juncture, it appears that offensive outburst was just an aberration for a Minnesota team which has amassed the fourth-fewest total yards through six games (1,690).

Yet, Lions defenders can ill-afford to take the Vikings lightly and must still be focused on winning their assignments, particularly against Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson and All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson. As Detroit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said this week, “They can explode at any moment.”

There is certainly a lot of truth in that statement, too. Hockenson is one of the very best tight ends in the game today, and Jefferson is an elite pass-catcher who has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first six NFL seasons.

“Yeah, you can take numbers and throw them out the window because what they're doing is what it takes to win,” Sheppard expressed Thursday. “And that's why Kevin O'Connell is one of the best in the league and has been, because he understands what it takes to win with what he has. No matter the quarterback, just look at the past four or five years, no matter the circumstances, what does it take to win that week, that year? And they're playing the way they need to win the football game.”

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Location: Ford Field

TV: Fox 2 Detroit (WJBK)

TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Stream: NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown

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