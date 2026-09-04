Two Lions Who Could Have Breakout Seasons

Every NFL organization needs a few players to take a step forward from one season to the next. For the Detroit Lions, two unheralded players have a legitimate shot to make a sizable jump in 2026: EDGE Ahmed Hassanein and running back Jacob Saylors.

Hassanein and Saylors each enjoyed productive preseasons, putting themselves in prime position to log meaningful snaps for Dan Campbell’s team this upcoming season.

EDGE Ahmed Hassanein

Hassanein had a standout preseason, more than proving his worth as a pass-rusher and making a name for himself.

Quite impressively, he amassed two sacks in the Lions’ preseason opener against the Bengals, including a takedown of Pro Bowl QB Joe Burrow on Cincinnati's first series of the game. And throughout the entirety of training camp, Hassanein flashed potential in his snaps at his new position: big end.

It was a nice turn of events for the Boise State product, who suffered a torn pectoral muscle last summer. Hassanein was then waived by the Lions with an injury settlement in August, and was later added to the team's practice squad. However, he notably failed to play a single snap as a rookie.

Fast-forward a year later, and Hassanein could now play a valuable role as part of Detroit's EDGE rotation. At this present juncture, it's more likely that he does than doesn't, and it's why he enters 2026 as a viable breakout candidate for Campbell's squad.

RB Jacob Saylors

Just like Hassanein, Saylors had a very productive preseason. The 26-year-old finished the exhibition season with 23 carries for 132 yards, good for an average of 5.7 yards per carry. Plus, he totaled two receptions for 12 yards.

Additionally, with the injury to Isiah Pacheco, he's emerged as the favorite to open the 2026 campaign as Pro Bowler Jahmyr Gibbs’ backup. It's a major step-up for Saylors, who's logged just two carries (for 11 yards) thus far in his NFL career.

Along with his No. 2 RB duties, the East Tennessee State product should also be in the mix to return kicks in 2026. This offers Saylors a prime opportunity to emerge onto the scene in a big way, further cementing his status as a member of the Lions’ 53-man roster.

In this sense, Saylors heads into 2026 as an under-the-radar breakout candidate from Campbell's team.

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