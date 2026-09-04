5 Players Detroit Lions Must Scout in College Football Week 1

This week, as the Detroit Lions finalize their roster, the college football world celebrates the official start of the season.

With it being Labor Day Weekend, college football is underway all weekend, from Thursday night to Monday night. Week 1 is the first chance for players to break onto the scene, or for them to enforce the notion that they should be viewed as a draftee next April.

During the long weekend, here are five names Lions fans and front-office personnel should keep an eye on.

WR KJ Duff Jr., Rutgers

Duff has already played, as his Rutgers squad suffered a humiliating loss to the UMass Minutemen, 37-21. However, the final score does not tell the full story of Duff’s night. The 6-foot-6 receiver was targeted early, with three catches on the opening drive. And he capped it off with the Scarlet Knights’ only lead of the night.

He had a highlight-reel catch in the third quarter, using every inch of his frame to bat the ball down to himself, and then added a 78-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the fourth quarter. His fourth quarter was not done, yet, either, as Duff added another long catch despite defensive pass interference, and then a touchdown later in the drive from a backup quarterback after the starter was out with injury.

Duff showcased exactly why he is a player the Lions should keep an eye on. Despite the humiliating loss, losing his starting quarterback and being down three touchdowns, the junior stayed on field and fought for catches against a pesky UMass team that had multiple interceptions on the night. Duff could have given up and jogged the game out, but showed heart and leadership within his team.

Combined with his imposing size and the effort and amount of heart he showed, Duff likely shoots up draft boards on nine catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns during the day.

RB Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami (FL)

Last time the college football world saw Mark Fletcher, he scored two touchdowns as the Hurricanes came up just short of a National Championship. The back faced the debate of heading to the NFL or coming back, and he ultimately chose to return for his senior campaign.

He enters among the top running backs in college football, with noted strength between the tackles. In lieu of Detroit’s running back depth being perilously thin, it is entirely possible to see the backfield threat on the Lions’ draft board next year.

If Jahmyr Gibbs shows any signs of wearing down near the end of the year, expect that spot to be addressed with urgency.

For those wanting to watch Fletcher, get coffee ready. Fletcher plays on Friday at 9 p.m. EST, traveling out West to take on Stanford.

IDL Will Echoles, Ole Miss

This preseason, Skyler Gill-Howard’s ability as a pass-rusher in the defensive interior turned him into one of the “camp darlings” in the eyes of fans. For those that want more juice in the interior pass-rush, along with a polished run-stuffer, look no further than Echoles.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder, and converted offensive lineman, has made a living terrorizing his old side of the ball. He returns to college football with the most pressures and stops among interior linemen from the 2025 season.

He is a player who is likely to rise up the draft board. However, Echoles returns to action without

Zxavian Harris, his 2025 running mate at defensive tackle who is embroiled in an eligibility debate with the NCAA and SEC after originally declaring for the draft and signing with the Saints for training camp.

His Rebels host the Louisville Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. EST on Sunday night.

TE Trey’Dez Green, LSU

Green returns to college football with the most returning touchdowns by a tight end, with seven last season. That mark ranked just below first-round draft selection Kenyon Sadiq.

Much like Sadiq, the best way to describe Green is as an athletic “freak.” While not having the same blazing speed of Sadiq, the LSU Tiger has the same athleticism. Green spent his offseason playing basketball for the Tigers, appearing in six games for LSU last season after appearing in 11 football games.

As expected of a basketball player, Green has the desired size (6-foot-7) to be a star tight end in the NFL. However, there is a marked concern for the dual-sport athlete. He totaled an alarming five drops last season.

With Sam LaPorta recovering from injury, questions remain about his long-term health and contract extension possibilities. The Lions are likely to tune into the best matchup of the weekend, as Clemson squares off with Green and the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.

EDGE Andrew Zock, Toledo

Zock enters his first season of FBS competition with the Rockets, but is already starting to appear on some draft radars. Last season at Mercer, Zock totaled 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on his way to the Buck Buchanan Award, handed out to the Defensive MVP of the FCS.

The Florida native followed his head coach and defensive coordinator to the MAC and Toledo, despite offers that included Colorado and Deion Sanders.

Zock gets a chance to put out proven tape against Big Ten competition, with the Rockets taking on Michigan State on Friday night. Seeing that Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley’s son Trent is the starting center for the Spartans, it is likely that the Lions will have a scout and some eyes on the game.

On top of that, the young junior -- who does not turn 21 until December -- squares off with Spartan tackle Ben Murawski, who is getting his own NFL Draft looks as one of the best run blockers in the draft class.

While Zock has the chance to wait a season, a strong campaign could prove to be too tempting for him to pass up and head to the league.