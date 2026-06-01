Updated Lions Depth Chart After First Week of 2026 OTAs

With one week of organized team activities under their belts, the Detroit Lions are officially off and running.

Detroit will have two more weeks of OTAs before rounding out their offseason workout program with a mandatory minicamp in mid-June. These workouts, though non-padded, will help the Lions get a gauge of where they're at heading into the 2026 season.

Here's my latest prediction for what a fully healthy Detroit Lions depth chart could look like in 2026.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff

Backup: Teddy Bridgewater

Reserves: Luke Altmyer

The Lions have this heirarchy mostly set in stone, with Goff entrenched as the franchise quarterback. Bridgewater is going to bring stability as the backup, and will be counted on if ever needed to produce in a pinch.

Running back

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs

Backup: Isiah Pacheco

Reserves: Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small, Kye Robichaux

With the top two spots all but set, the eyes will be on the competition for the third spot. This is a big year for Vaki, who is looking to prove that he can contribute to the offense after being mostly a special teams player. The same can be said for Saylors, who handled kick returns a year ago.

Wide receivers

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa

Backups: Greg Dortch, Dominic Lovett, Kendrick Law

Reserves: Cedrick Wilson Jr., Tom Kennedy, Jackson Meeks, Malik Cunningham

Detroit's receiver room will be very competitive. TeSlaa is looking for a second-year jump in production and has a path to a big role. However, Dortch is a veteran who produced for new Lions coordinator Drew Petzing in Arizona, and Lovett and Law are both intriguing and shifty wideouts looking to contribute.

Tight end

Starter: Sam LaPorta

Backup: Brock Wright

Reserves: Tyler Conklin, Zach Horton, Thomas Gordon, Miles Kitselman

LaPorta is among the injured players whom the Lions are taking recovery cautiously, with the hope that he'll be ready to go for the fall. Wright is next in line, and Conklin is a veteran looking for a bounce back year who is more than capable of playing a significant role in the offense.

Offensive tackle

Starters: Penei Sewell, Blake Miller

Backups: Larry Borom, Giovanni Manu

Reserves: Colby Sorsdal, Devin Cochran

I've gone back and forth between projecting Miller and Borom as the starter at right tackle. I think Miller has what it takes, and with Borom offering versatility as a potential jumbo tackle I do believe that Miller can win the job right away. He seems to be quickly acclimating based on his comments after practice Friday, as he is taking in all the necessary elements of pre-snap preparation at his position.

Offensive guard

Starters: Juice Scruggs, Tate Ratledge

Backups: Christian Mahogany, Ben Bartch

Reserves: Miles Frazier, Mason Miller, Melvin Priestly

Mahogany was with the first-team on Friday, but I'm sticking with my prediction of Scruggs being the left tackle when the season opens. This competition on the interior will be one of the most intriguing battles on the entire roster, as any of the top five could realistically be in the mix to start at some point this season.

Center

Starter: Cade Mays

Backup: Seth McLaughlin

Reserve: Michael Niese

The Lions' three-year commitment to Mays indicates their confidence in him as the pivot man up font. McLaughlin was an interesting find and could be in the mix for a roster spot as a backup, while Niese has center and guard versatility that could be an asset as well.

Interior defensive line

Starters: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams

Backups: Levi Onwuzurike, Jay Tufele

Reserves: Skyler Gill-Howard, Mekhi Wingo, Tyler Lacy, Myles Adams, Chris Smith, Aidan Keanaaina

The Lions will be counting on Williams to take a step up in his second NFL season, as he could be the player paired with McNeill on the starting defensive line. Onwuzurike should factor into that mix, too, and Campbell appears encouraged with his start to workouts.

EDGE

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum

Backups: Derrick Moore, Payton Turner

Reserves: Ahmed Hassanein, Tyre West, Anthony Lucas, Eric O'Neill

This group is very intriguing. It features Hutchinson as the headliner, and the depth behind him should provide the Lions with plenty of production. Wonnum has the inside track to the other starting spot as an established vet, but Moore, Turner and Hassanein all have the ability to contribute in some way for the defense.

Linebackers

Starters: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez

Backups: Jimmy Rolder, Trevor Nowaske, Damone Clark

Reserves: Joe Bachie, Erick Hunter

The Lions have solid depth at the linebacker position, and with the value this group offers on special teams there could be seven that wind up making the team. Rodriguez is the leader to replace Alex Anzalone, but Nowaske has experience and Rolder could surprise some with how well his play style fits the defense.

Cornerbacks

Starters: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Roger McCreary (Slot)

Backups: Ennis Rakestraw, Rock Ya-Sin, Keith Abney II

Reserves: Khalil Dorsey, Nick Whiteside, De'Shawn Rucker, Aamaris Brown

Detroit has several cornerbacks looking to prove themselves, setting up plenty of competition within the room. Arnold and Rakestraw are both 2024 draft picks looking to prove they belong, while McCreary is looking to show staying power operating on a one-year deal. Reed is still the top option of the group, but consistent showings in camp could raise the floor of the room as a whole.

Safeties

Starters: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch

Backups: Christian Izien, Chuck Clark

Reserves: Thomas Harper, Avonte Maddox, Dan Jackson, Loren Strickland

The Lions have one of the NFL's best safety tandems when both are healthy, as Joseph and Branch are a powerful tandem. However, that health is a concern and as a result the team went and signed two veterans in Izien and Clark. Both have plenty of starting experience and should be able to meet the team's standards if needed to start games.

Specialists

Kicker: Jake Bates

Punter: Jack Fox

Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten

Kick returners: Sione Vaki, Greg Dortch

Punt returner: Greg Dortch

There have been no changes to the Lions trio of Bates, Fox and Hatten, but Kalif Raymond's departure leaves a hole in the return game. Dortch has plenty of experience returning punts specifically, and could be an ideal replacement and a seamless fit.

As for kicks, perhaps the Lions would be comfortable using Dortch in this area as well. Saylors had the kick return role last year, but I'm anticipating Vaki taking a step up in production and as a result I'm giving him the nod at this point.