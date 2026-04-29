Way-Too-Early Lions 2027 Mock Draft: Why It Already Matters

The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, and it’s already time to look ahead to the 2027 draft. Yes, really.

The Detroit Lions are expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2026, and subsequently shouldn’t pick until the latter half of the first round in 2027. As a result, I have the Lions slated to possess the 24th pick in each of the first three rounds.

Without further ado, here’s an early three-round projection of how Brad Holmes & Co. could attack next year’s draft.

Round 1, pick 24: Jyaire Hill, CB, Michigan

The Lions realize Terrion Arnold is not fit to be a starting outside cornerback, and select the Michigan standout corner with this pick here.

Arnold has experienced his fair share of struggles on and off the field up to this point, and I'm predicting he'll continue to do so in 2026.

It creates the need and urgency to use a first-rounder on Hill.

Hill, checking in at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, has all the makings of an impact corner at the next level, with the ability to thrive in any scheme.

The physical defensive back received All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors in 2025, finishing with 35 total tackles, including 5.5 for loss, one sack, an interception and eight passes defensed.

He's a first-round talent, and with a strong final season in Ann Arbor, he should see his stock rise even further.

For the sake of this exercise, though, he falls into the Lions’ laps at No. 24 overall.

Round 2, pick 56: Ezra Christensen, IDL, Colorado

The Lions find out the hard way in 2026 that the likes of Alim McNeil and Tyleik Williams aren't good enough to anchor the interior of the defensive line.

Subsequently, it establishes the need for an interior defensive lineman early in next year's draft.

Enter Christensen, a 6-foot-2, 280-pounder who excelled a season ago at New Mexico State. He generated 40 pressures and six sacks for the Aggies, earning an FBS-leading 88.3 Pro Football Focus pass-rushing grade for his efforts.

He has since transferred to Colorado, and with a good season with Deion Sanders’ squad, he'll be a lock to be a Day 2 pick in 2027.

Round 3, pick 88: Corey Myrick, S, Clemson

While productive, safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph remain unreliable health wise for the Lions in 2026.

It causes Detroit general manager Brad Holmes to prioritize the position in round three, selecting the Tigers safety.

Myrick enjoyed a standout campaign at Southern Miss a year ago. He recorded two interceptions and permitted just 109 yards in coverage on 33 targets, earning a PFF overall mark of 87.3 for his efforts.

The Clemson transfer would be a solid value pick for the Lions at this juncture in the draft.