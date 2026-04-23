Biggest Draft Steals, Busts of Brad Holmes Era: What Went Right, Wrong

It's officially Draft day.

The long wait for how the Detroit Lions will approach the first-round of the 2026 NFL Draft is officially over. After a disappointing season in which the team finished 9-8 and in last place in the NFC North, general manager Brad Holmes has the opportunity to quiet concerns with a strong performance.

Much has been made about the direction the Lions are believed to be going in, with the consensus being that they will take an offensive lineman. However, Holmes has been known to make picks that are surprising.

Throughout his first five years, Holmes has been relatively solid when it comes to the Draft. He has picked several franchise-altering players, including an All-Pro wideout on the third day of his first draft.

General managers are often defined by the picks they make, and one bad pick can set in motion a regression. As a result, the pressure is on Holmes to continue performing at a high level in the draft.

Here are the biggest steals, and busts, of the Holmes era as he enters his sixth draft as the Lions' GM.

Biggest steals

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (4th round, 112th overall, 2021)

Looking back, it's easy to see the traits that have made St. Brown a three-time All-Pro wide receiver. However, when he was coming out of USC, he was defined by his small stature and a somewhat disappointing Combine performance.

St. Brown has an insatiable work ethic that has defined his five-year career. He can recite the names of receivers drafted ahead of him by memory, and has used that fuel to become one of the most durable and consistent receivers in the NFL.

In addition to being a steal overall, St. Brown is recognized as one of the best receivers in the entire draft class. He is second behind only Ja'Marr Chase in receiving yards amongst players drafted that year, and has the most receptions of anyone in the class.

S Kerby Joseph (3rd round, 97th overall, 2022)

Joseph was somewhat new to the safety position as a converted wide receiver at Illinois, but the Lions liked what they saw from a ball-production standpoint. The investment paid off, as he wasted very little time becoming one of the most productive safeties in the league.

After beginning the year in a reserve role, Joseph was called into action when Tracy Walker III suffered a torn Achilles early in the season. He finished his first season with four interceptions, including three off of longtime Lions nemesis Aaron Rodgers.

Joseph followed that with another four interception season in 2023 before breaking out with nine in his third year. He was named a First Team All-Pro for his efforts. However, there are some concerns about his long-term future after a nagging knee injury limited him to six games last season.

S Brian Branch (2nd round, 48th overall, 2023)

Like St. Brown, Branch had his stock dip throughout the pre-Draft process due to factors that weren't indicative of how good he was. With the versatility to play corner or safety, Branch had plenty of value but ultimately slipped into the second-round.

Branch was an immediate contributor for the Lions as a rookie. He played the nickel position, handling a complex position well before finding a full-time home at safety beginning in his second season. He's a first-round talent who found his way to Detroit in the second-round.

What makes this pick all the more exciting for the Lions is that they traded up to get ahead of the Packers to do it. He has 258 career combined tackles with seven interceptions in three NFL seasons.

Biggest busts

DE Josh Paschal (2nd round, 46th overall, 2022)

Paschal was an interesting pick at the time, as the Lions had drafted another defensive end in Aidan Hutchinson in the first round of this Draft. He had medical concerns coming out of college, as his career was interrupted by a cancer diagnosis.

His first season was interrupted early, as he underwent surgery to remove a hernia and missed training camp. He would spend time on injured reserve again the following season before settling into a more stable role in 2024.

Still, the injury bug would find a way to factor in again in 2025, as he missed the entire season. He finished his tenure with the Lions with 36 appearances total over four years. Paschal recorded just five sacks in that span, which was underwhelming for a top-50 pick.

Even though his contract tolled and he could've returned in 2026, the team cut him earlier this offseason.

QB Hendon Hooker (3rd round, 68th overall, 2023)

The Lions traded up five picks to select Hooker in the third-round of the 2023 Draft, and by all indications had plans for him to be the backup of the future behind Jared Goff. At the time, Goff had not yet signed his long-term extension.

Hooker's career did not pan out as hoped. Coming off an ACL injury suffered in college, he spent much of his first year rehabbing before being added to the active roster late in the year. He won the backup job in training camp competing against Nate Sudfeld in 2024 and made three appearances in his first full year, all in mop-up duty.

However, the Lions signed Teddy Bridgewater late in that season and relegated Hooker to the emergency third-string quarterback in the playoff loss to Washington. He struggled mightily in his appearances in the preseason last year, ultimately losing the backup job to Kyle Allen and being waived at the end of camp.

Hooker signed with the Carolina Panthers' practice squad for a spell and finished the year with the New York Jets. He signed a one-year deal this offseason with the Tennessee Titans.

DT Brodric Martin (3rd round, 96th overall, 2023)

After selecting Hooker, the Lions traded up over 30 spots to get back into the third-round and select Martin. They surrendered three total picks to make the move, landing a player they knew would be a project but ultimately believed in.

Unfortunately, Martin's trajectory did not pan out as planned. He spent most of his first season as a healthy scratch, appearing in only three games. He would get in two games in 2024, and like Hooker did not make the team out of camp in 2025.

While the Lions knew they were drafting a project, they gave up a lot to go get Martin. As a result, this is one of Holmes' worst draft moves as GM given that Martin played just five games over two years in a Lions' uniform.

Martin is now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders' organization after being claimed off waivers late in the year. He had previously been with the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.