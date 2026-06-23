What To Know About Fans Attending 2026 Detroit Lions Training Camp

This year, there are 10 open practices for Detroit Lions fans to attend 2026 NFL training camp.

The team announced five practices that are open to the general public, four that are exclusive only to season-ticket members and a Lions Partner Day that will all take place at the team's Allen Park Performance Center.

According to the Lions team website, "Other highlights of the 2026 Training Camp fan schedule include five general public open practices (Aug. 3, 4, 6, 10, and 19), four exclusive practices for Lions Loyal Members (Aug. 2, 7, 16, and 17), Lions Community Partner Day returning for a second year (Aug. 11), and the fourth annual Pet Adoption Day presented by Pet Supplies Plus (Aug. 4)."

In order to claim free tickets, supporters must visit the team website and claim up to four per person, starting on Tuesday, July 21 at 10 a.m. (ET).

"Lions Loyal Members will receive an email with separate information on how to claim their tickets through early registration beginning Tuesday, July 14 for Club Members and Wednesday, July 15 for Reserve Members."

This year, there will be no joint practices that are held between the Lions and another team, but opportunities to watch Dan Campbell's squad have been insightful for those that choose to attend.

Fans are able to participate in interactive games and activities, free face painting is available and local food trucks will be on-site.

The biggest appeal for many is the opportunity to meet with and have Lions' players sign autographs after each practice.

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Detroit has a plethora of offensive weapons and have built a roster that is popular with a fanbase yearning for a championship season.

The former NFL tight end is also among the most popular figures in Detroit. Celebrities and local athletes are regular seen attending training camp each summer.

Lines at training camp often begin well before the official time security always patrons to enter.

For additional information, supporters can visit www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp or they can also text 313-546-6700 to receive updates.

2026 Detroit Lions training camp information

Open practices

August 3rd

August 4th

August 6th

August 10th

August 19th

Loyal Lions season-ticket members exclusive practices

August 2nd

August 7th

August 16th

August 17th



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