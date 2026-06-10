Why the Lions' WR3 Competition Matters More Than Anyone Thinks

The Detroit Lions lost a valuable contributor to their offense and special teams units this offseason.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who was part of the team's first free agent class under Dan Campbell, departed to sign with the NFC North rival Chicago Bears this offseason. After coming to Detroit while at a career crossroads, Raymond became a vital part of the team's success as a contributor and leader.

While the loss will sting, the Lions must find the player who will fill that void for the upcoming season. There are two main options to fill this void, one being a trendy young wideout and the other being a veteran who offers stability and consistency.

In Isaac TeSlaa and Greg Dortch, the Lions have two solid options to complement top receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. The competition between them for the third spot could have big ramifications late in the year.

The case for TeSlaa

The Lions drafted TeSlaa in the third-round of the 2025 NFL Draft, trading a trio of picks to move up 30 slots to land him. In his first season, TeSlaa caught 16 passes with six going for touchdowns. Among his strengths are a big catch radius at 6-foot-4 and the ability to come down with contested catches.

While the Lions are always going to feature St. Brown and Williams as the top options, Raymond's departure sets up an opportunity for an expanded role for TeSlaa. Last year, he played 39.7 percent of the offense's snaps, and that number was aided by a big boost in workload late in the year.

Raymond was banged up at times last year, which would give TeSlaa more chances. However, in his rookie season the Michigan native had just two games with four or more targets. Detroit is clearly intrigued with his ability, but it remains to be seen if he has a complete enough showing in camp to warrant more opportunities in a competition with Dortch.

The case for Dortch

Though this year will be the first for Dortch in Detroit, there is a unique familiarity between player and franchise. He joins the Lions after the team hired Drew Petzing, his former coordinator in Arizona, as their offensive coordinator this offseason.

Physically, he is nearly the exact opposite style of player as TeSlaa. At 5-foot-7, Dortch's playing style involves shorter and intermediate routes designed to take advantage of his short-area quickness and speed off the line of scrimmage.

Dortch played a similar tertiary role with the Cardinals last season, catching 29 passes for 206 yards and three scores. The Lions could use him creatively, whether it be in the screen game or using his quickness for potential gadget plays.

Where he is a more natural fit to replace Raymond is in the return game. Raymond has been the team's primary punt returner for the last five years, and Dortch has experience working both as a kick and punt returner.

As a result, Dortch will bring a lot of value to the special teams aspect of the game in addition to his contributions offensively.

The verdict

At this point, TeSlaa starting the season third on the depth chart seems to be the most likely result. He gives the offense a downfield threat who is both fast and physical, and has also drawn rave reviews for his run-blocking.

Because of this skill set, TeSlaa has the chance to also contribute in certain run packages. Dortch, meanwhile, will be more likely to contribute in gadget situations and on special teams.

When it comes to who will be featured more heavily in the offense, TeSlaa has the upper hand due to his size and catch radius. The key for him will be a more developed route tree, and the ability to separate off the line in short-yardage situations.

Both players bring plenty of value, and this competition could last well into camp if Dortch is able to pick up the offense quickly.