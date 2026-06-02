Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa: Breakout Opportunity For No. 25 Player of 2026

The Detroit Lions made a concerted effort to draft Isaac TeSlaa last season, trading three third-round picks to get him.

While he didn't have the biggest role behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond, perhaps no Lions rookie got more value out of their opportunities than TeSlaa. He made 16 total catches last year, and six of them went for touchdowns.

Heading into 2026, there is now an opportunity for TeSlaa to add more volume to his role. Raymond has departed, signing with the Chicago Bears this offseason, and this creates an opening for TeSlaa to become the third receiver.

Even with St. Brown and Williams already ahead of him on the depth chart, TeSlaa is expected to take a big step forward in 2026, thus pushing him into the list of the 25 most important Detroit Lions of the 2026 season.

Why TeSlaa is so important

TeSlaa offers a skill set that is unique within Detroit's receiver room. He doesn't have the route precision of St. Brown or the speed of Williams, but he was arguably Detroit's best wideout in contested catch situations last year.

On numerous occasions, TeSlaa brought in highlight-reel grabs. Now, he will be counted on to be a more consistent contributor within the offense. Detroit needs a third wideout to step up in Raymond's absence, and by all indications this is a role TeSlaa can claim.

As a second-year wideout, it's important that TeSlaa develops. If they can get him going as a more consistent part of the offense, it will not only help their depth but should also free up St. Brown and Williams more often.

TeSlaa's strengths and weaknesses

As mentioned earlier, TeSlaa was a force in contested catch situations. A big-bodied wideout at 6-foot-3, he has the physicality to go up and get the ball against smaller cornerbacks. Two great examples of this were his first two regular season catches.

The first was a one-handed touchdown grab against Green Bay, while the second was a diving catch down the sideline against Chicago. With his mix of size and athleticism, he can also be a vertical threat.

If he can continue to fine-tune his route running and ability to separate, he has the skill-set to be a dominant player in the Lions' offense. In particular, he could be a serious red-zone threat.

What happens if TeSlaa gets hurt?

The Lions have stocked up on depth at receiver this offseason, but none have the frame or skill-set that the Michigan native provides. Also in the mix at receiver are players like Greg Dortch, Dominic Lovett, Kendrick Law and Cedrick Wilson Jr.

While those are all viable options, they don't have the mix of size and athleticism to provide what TeSlaa could for the Lions. If he has to miss time, it changes the Lions' ability to push the ball downfield and deprives them of one of their top targets.

Why we ranked TeSlaa here

TeSlaa is still largely unproven for the most part, but he showed enough last year to indicate that he could have a big role in 2026. When Raymond departed, it increased the value of the second-year wideout and now many are anticipating a big year.

That sentiment came from head coach Dan Campbell himself, as he talked about the value that TeSlaa provided last year as well as the growth he's made. There certainly is a path to playing time, and thus TeSlaa ascends up the list of most important Lions.

TeSlaa has the chance to be a top contributor for the offense, especially with teams spending a lot of attention on St. Brown and Williams. Heading into his second NFL season, he is set to become one of the most important offensive players under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.