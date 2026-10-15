Why Detroit Lions Did Not Take Out Key Players After Comfortable Lead

The Detroit Lions were able to secure a comfortable Week 5 road victory at State Farm Stadium, defeating the Arizona Cardinals, 45-21, to earn their third victory of the 2026 NFL season.

Given the game was out of reach in the fourth quarter, many supporters wondered why several key Lions' players remained in the contest.

For a team that has dealt with a myriad of injuries the past couple of seasons, taking unnecessary risks ahead of the bye week appeared a little risky.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Dan Campbell was asked at what point he is willing to take out starters in a game.

“Look, I'm with you. I think there is a fine line, and I've mentioned this before. First of all, we've gotten in a couple of these games where they've, just for this season alone, to where all of a sudden, something didn't go our way and now within four or five minutes we're back in this tight game that doesn't need to be a tight game," Campbell said. "And so, you want to make sure, you want to feel dang sure, that you've got it wrapped up. But you also, when you feel like you're starting to play some of your best football, you want them to get that feel, that flow.

"But those are valuable reps to get on offense and defense," Campbell added. "And so look, there's an argument to have pulled some guys on defense on that last drive. But I just felt like it was important that our guys play together. It's the best defensive performance we've had to date in 2026, and I wanted those guys to play together. To me, that was important in the moment."

The former NFL tight end has shared in the past about a past game, when he was the interim coach of the Dolphins, where the team let up and starters were forced to go back into the game.

"To go back with what you said about Miami, what happened, we were up huge. We were up three touchdowns, and I think there were eight minutes left and I pulled the starters," Campbell recalled. "And all of a sudden, within a matter of three minutes or whatever, they scored two touchdowns and we couldn't do anything on offense. I had to go and put starters back in the game.

"That's the worst scenario," Campbell continued. "Because now, you hate to say it, but if you're going to do that, your mind, it's different. 'I'm out of the game now' and now you've got to try to get them restarted again. That's not fair to the players. It's not. Right, wrong or indifferent, that's what it was.”

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