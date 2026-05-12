Why Detroit Lions Facing Buffalo Bills Week 2 Is Not Advantageous

The Detroit Lions have officially found out who their opponent will be in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

It has been officially announced the team will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills for their home-opener on Thursday September 17, 2026.

The Thursday Night Football contest will be the first official NFL game to be played at the new Highmark Stadium.

In their last four home openers, Buffalo has come out victorious, while averaging 38.5 points per game.

"It was special to see what it meant to some of the guys. There's guys who've been there for a decade, and there's guys who've been here for a year who put their blood, sweat and tears on that field," running back Ray Davis told reporters about playing the regular season finale in 2025. "Just see the guys embrace it and go out with a win and let the City of Buffalo feel special and know that this was a special one for them, it's pretty cool. I've been here for two years. I was able to play a little bit of a small part on that field to bring some happiness."

Back in December of 2024, the Bills marched into Ford Field and defeated the Lions, 48-42. The loss was one of only two Dan Campbell's squad suffered during the regular season.

A 15-2 record saw the team catapult to the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs.

This season, it is imperative that the Lions start the season on a strong note. There are several new free agents that were added after a handful of key free agents departed to other teams.

Last season, the team started the season off on the wrong note, losing to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Luckily, the team rebounded quickly and were able to defeat the Chicago Bears theh following week in blowout fashion.

With several new faces on defense, Kelvin Sheppard's defense will be put to the test relatively early in the season.

Quarterback Jared Allen is in the mix to win the league Most Valuable Player award on an annual basis.

Buffalo dismissed their previous head coach Sean McDermott following the conclusion of the 2025 season. Former offensive coordinator Joe Brady is now at the helm and is embarking on his first season in charge.

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