Speedy Wideout Listed as Detroit Lions 'Most Underappreciated' Player

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has emerged as one of the team's explosive playmakers over the past couple of NFL seasons.

With general manager Brad Holmes selecting receivers in back-to-back drafts, it is a little easy to overlook that Williams is still the team's clear No. 2 wide receiver.

Recently, NFL.com listed the most underappreciated NFL players in both the NFC and AFC.

For Detroit, the former Alabama Crimson Tide receiver was listed as a player that is currently underappreciated.

"Lions fans probably won't remember 2025 as anything other than a disappointment, especially if Dan Campbell can get the fireworks machine going again this season," writes Tom Blair. "There is one memory they should hold dear, though: Williams' final transformation into an honest-to-god load-bearing member of the offense."

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The connection between Williams and veteran signal-caller Jared Goff has steadily improved over the past several years.

After a rocky start to his career, the 25-year-old has consistently improved and worked on his game to the point he is now the primary target in several plays designed to highlight his skills.

"We're not just talking about earning a pay day; he did that with his effort in the 2024 season, when he cracked 1,000 yards for the first time," writes Blair. "Plenty of players have hit that total at least once. But Williams was one of just 11 to reach the 1,000-yard mark in each of the past two seasons.

"And he's almost certainly the only player in NFL history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons as the follow-up to a one-catch rookie year and multiple suspensions."

Last offseason, Williams and the Lions agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $83 million.

Williams is part of a receiving unit that is expected to put up significant statistical achievements this season, led by Amon-Ra St. Brown and including Williams, Isaac TeSlaa.

"Yes, he produced the way he was paid to in 2025. He also proved the Lions can rely on him moving forward, which did not seem like such a sure thing at this point two years ago."

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