2024 Lions Team is Best in Franchise History
The Detroit Lions are kings of the NFC North, and all roads to Super Bowl LIX will go through Ford Field on the NFC side.
With a 31-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Lions clinched a second-straight division title and the top seed in the postseason. Detroit will enjoy a first-round bye, then prepare for the Divisional Round against a to be determined opponent.
The Lions set a new franchise record for wins in a season with 15 and earned the top seed for the first time in team history.
Under the leadership of owner Sheila Hamp, general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, the Lions have enjoyed a thorough resurgence over the last four seasons. They've gone from the bottom of the division to being undisputed at the top, highlighted by a 15-2 overall record and a 6-0 mark in the division.
Much of this has to do with the leadership forming a vision that everyone within the building is completely bought in to. With this culture cohesion, the Lions have enjoyed the fruits of their labor.
"Every addition they've made has been strategic and it's helped them build this vision to the point where now you have a united front," said co-host Christian Booher. "The front office, the coaching staff, the players, the training staff, heck, even the people selling tickets are probably all in on this vision that Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell and Sheila Hamp have sold from day one of their time together. It's been super impressive to see the way this thing has been built, and now they're reaping the benefits of it."
