The Detroit Lions will play in front of a nationally televised audience for the second time this season.

After losing to the Bills on Thanksgiving, the Lions have earned their opportunity to play on Sunday Night Football in Week 18.

In their first primetime appearance of 2022, the Lions young roster and coaching staff are going to relish the opportunity to showcase how far the rebuild has come over the past 24 months.

"I’m excited. I mean our guys are excited," said Dan Campbell this week. "These opportunities don’t always come around. I think you go through these things in life, and you don’t always what they’re going to be. One day you’re going to look back and say, ‘Man, you had these special moments that you were able to be a part of.’ And I try to tell those guys you just don’t know when those are going to come up or what it’s going to mean. But I know this, when you’re done playing, you miss the hell out of it. And this will be one of those moments I believe they’ll always remember, this group, this team.”

This week, the All Lions podcast explores has the 2022 season been successful, will Aaron Glenn's defense shine or flop this week, did the NFL schedule makers give the Packers an unfair advantage this week?

