Former Wolverines TE Jake Butt Reveals What Advice Dan Campbell Gave Him

Former Michigan Wolverines and Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt is the special guest on this week's podcast.

This week's podcast features an in-depth conversation with former Michigan Wolverines tight end Jake Butt.

During the nearly 45-minute conversation, Butt shared his opinion on a wide-ranging list of topics, including why he loved playing for Jim Harbaugh, Michigan's resurgence in 2022 and the advice he received from former New Orleans Saints tight ends coach and present Lions head man Dan Campbell.

"Just a genuine guy," Butt explained. "Guys can smell B.S. from a mile away, and he’s a genuine dude. Again, football coaches often, they can be too hyper-focused on football that they forget they’re human beings. Immediately, you talk to Dan Campbell, and you see that he’s a human being that actually cares for you. I just knew that he wanted to see me succeed."

Butt commented further, "I remember him telling me, ‘I know you’re a prolific pass-catcher, but I think you’ve got great feet. You’re right now about 250 pounds. Have you ever considered getting up to like 260, 265 (pounds), and trying to use your feet to be more of a dominant blocker in the NFL?’ Initially, my ego was hit. Like, I’m a pass-catching tight end, I run routes. But, I knew his foundation, as he was saying that because he wanted to see me play 12 years in the NFL and have a successful career. And, there was no question in my mind about that. So, those are the main things that stand out, and those are the main things that need to stand out when you’re trying to change a culture."

Also discussed on this week's podcast:

Thoughts on the NCAA's name, image and likeness policy.

Playing for former Wolverines head coach Brady Hoke.

Memories of his first meeting with Jim Harbaugh, which happened back in 2015.

A discussion of college athletes opting out of bowl games.

Scouting Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson.

A detailed account of the "Trouble with the Snap" loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

Previewing Michigan's upcoming appearance in the Orange Bowl.

His friendship with Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike.

