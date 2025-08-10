Areas Lions Have Depth, Positions Where Depth Is Lacking
The Detroit Lions will enter the 2025 season with both plenty of strengths (i.e. at running back and wide receiver) and multiple areas lacking depth (i.e. offensive tackle and cornerback).
The hope is that those positions with insufficient depth don’t prevent Dan Campbell’s team from making a deep run this postseason.
Let’s take a look at both Detroit’s positional groups of strength and weakness heading into the upcoming season.
Areas where Lions have depth
Interior of defensive line
The Lions will enter the 2025 campaign with veteran DJ Reader and rookie Tyleik Williams as their starters along the interior of the defensive line. It has the makings of a strong pairing, and the depth at the position will only be strengthened once Alim McNeill returns from the torn ACL he suffered at the end of last season. After the aforementioned trio, Detroit’s interior defensive line depth will feature experienced linemen Roy Lopez and Pat O’Connor plus undrafted free agent Keith Cooper Jr. Cooper has been one of the team’s training camp standouts, and seems to be playing his way into a spot on the Lions’ 53-man roster.
Wide receiver
Detroit is equipped with one of the best wide receiver duos in the league, with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams leading the way. St. Brown is coming off his second straight first-team All-Pro nod, while Williams is coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving campaign.
Meanwhile, the Lions’ No. 3 - No. 5 receivers – Tim Patrick, rookie Isaac TeSlaa and Kalif Raymond – are also very solid. Patrick proved to be a reliable option for Jared Goff in his debut season in Motown a year ago. Plus, TeSlaa has been super impressive in camp thus far, and had a highlight-worthy touchdown grab on Friday against the Falcons.
This certainly has the makings of one of the Lions’ deepest position groups headed into the 2025 campaign.
Running back
Detroit will embark upon the ‘25 season with one of the league’s very best running back duos: Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Gibbs is the lightning to Montgomery’s thunder, and the tandem produced a staggering 2,187 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground in 2024.
Gibbs and Montgomery are leaps and bounds better than the rest of the backs on the Lions’ depth chart, yet the organization is equipped with a solid No. 3 RB in Craig Reynolds. Additionally, Sione Vaki, a fourth-round pick of the Lions in 2024, and Jacob Saylors, a former UFL standout, could also be in the mix for carries as the ‘25 campaign progresses.
Consequently, Detroit should possess a productive running backs room this upcoming season.
Areas where depth is weaker
Offensive tackle
Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell are firmly entrenched as Detroit’s starters at left and right tackle, respectively. They’re set to be backed up by Dan Skipper and Jamarco Jones, both of whom are currently out with injuries. It leaves Giovanni Manu, who has yet to see a regular season snap, and undrafted rookie free agent Mason Miller as the only other viable reserves behind Decker and Sewell. Plus, the depth is even lighter at the position now after Justin Herron suffered an apparent arm injury in pregame warmups Friday in Atlanta. Subsequently, if Decker and/or Sewell go down with significant injuries at any point this season, the Lions could be in a world of trouble at the position.
Cornerback
The Lions’ cornerback depth is a growing concern behind starters Terrion Arnold and DJ Reed. Injuries have already taken a toll, with second-year pro Ennis Rakestraw being lost for the season and Arnold battling calf and hamstring ailments. This has forced the Lions to rely on inexperienced reserves, such as Erick Hallett, who is also an option at safety. While Reed provides veteran stability, the lack of proven depth raises questions about the unit’s ability to hold up over a long season. If injuries persist, Detroit’s pass defense could be vulnerable, creating more pressure on the team’s pass-rush to mask coverage deficiencies.
Safety
The Lions’ safeties group is an area of concern behind Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, one of the best starting safety duos in the NFL today. Injuries have already thinned the unit, with rookie Dan Jackson lost for the season and Morice Norris suffering a devastating injury Friday night against Atlanta. Subsequently, it appears that veteran Avonte Maddox and undrafted rookie free agent Ian Kennelly are locks to be the team’s No. 3 and No. 4 safeties, respectively.
While Branch and Joseph are a strong tandem, the lack of an ample amount of proven options behind them is problematic, leaving Detroit vulnerable if either starter misses time. Without reinforcements, the position group could face significant challenges over the long season.
Area where depth is so-so
EDGE
Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport will certainly be the team’s starting EDGEs to open the season. Hutchinson has become one of the best pass-rushers in the league, and had 7.5 sacks to his name last season prior to fracturing his tibia and fibula in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Ahmed Hassanein and Al-Quadin Muhammad are also expected to be major contributors to the Lions’ pass-rush unit this season. Both have had solid showings in camp, and have proven why they belong on Detroit’s season-opening roster. Once Josh Paschal returns from the non-football injury list, he also figures to work his way into the EDGE rotation.
When at full health, this could be a position of strength, contrary to popular belief, for Detroit in 2025.