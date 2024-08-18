Every Snap Nate Sudfeld Takes Hurts Development of Hendon Hooker
After the Lions were able to defeat the Chiefs in Week 2 of the NFL preseason, attention has now turned to the finale against the Steelers at Ford Field.
Hendon Hooker should be in store for an increased workload this week, as Nate Sudfeld has struggled throughout training camp to cement his position as the team's backup.
Online, there has been more of a clamoring to see Hooker start at home against the Steelers.
“I think that he should start the game, and honestly I would be all in favor of him playing the whole game. You know what you have in Nate Sudfeld, we’ve talked about this, we know what we have there. I want (Hooker) to ride the wave of a full football game. Get out there, not having to look over his shoulder or not having, ‘Oh I have to do this before my time’s up.’ Get him out there and let him run the offense for an entire game and let him live with the mistakes," said Christian Booher. "If he throws a pick, he’s going back out there and just see how he responds."
Dan Campbell expressed postgame the second-year quarterback is gaining valuable experience from making mistakes and still going back out and making plays in critical moments.
Hooker was able to brush aside a late turnover to lead the team on a game-winning drive, as Jake Bates ended the game with a 43-yard kick.
Booher notes, "If they go three-and-out two, three series in a row, how does he get back up from that? If they go and they score on back-to-back possessions, how does he respond to that? How does he ride the wave of an NFL game? How does he adjust to the different coverages that he gets, the different personnel that he sees within a defense? I want to see him do it, I want to see him go out there and do it.”
The latest "Lone Wolves" podcast also reviews expectations for James Houston, what is wrong with Donovan Peoples-Jones, the emergence of running back Sione Vaki, Josh Paschal excelling against the Chiefs.
