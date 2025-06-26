Jared Goff Will Become Bigger Star After Netflix Docuseries
The Detroit Lions will be spotlighted in the latest edition of Netflix's hit series following talented players throughout an NFL season.
After Amon-Ra St. Brown was featured in the series last season, which was titled 'Receiver,' Lions quarterback Jared Goff will be one of three signal-callers featured in this year's edition of 'Quarterback.'
Goff's performance in 2024 will make for exciting television, as the Lions finished with the best record in the NFC at 15-2. With his story being one of the most captivating in the NFL, as he went from being cast aside from the Rams to becoming a centerpiece of the Lions' rebuild, Goff should be prominently featured in a positive light.
There will also be emotion in the series, as the Lions' season came to an untimely end with an upset loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.
Overall, Goff should emerge from his appearance in the Netflix docuseries in a positive light heading into the 2025 season.
"There's no way that I see this series being put together that doesn't make Jared Goff look like a supreme leader," this writer said. "Rally around him, let's go into 2025 with a great season, because 2024 was a bunch of hope and a bunch of overcoming with the offense carrying the defense a little bit. But 2025 is also the same, Super Bowl or bust, for Jared Goff. But I think he's gonna come away looking stellar, looking absolutely stellar for the Detroit Lions."
