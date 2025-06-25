Who Are Lions' Worst Value Players?
The Detroit Lions have been very wise when it comes to handling the salary cap, and as such general manager Brad Holmes has avoided putting the team in bad situations when it comes to contracts.
Holmes has been proactive about getting deals done with key players in the organization, prioritizing getting these moves made early.
However, some of these contracts have had their value lessened over time due to performance or other moves that have shaken up their depth chart.
After previously reviewing the Lions' best value contracts, here are the Lions' three worst-value contracts on the books for the 2025 season.
WR Kalif Raymond
2025 cap hit: $6.95 million
Raymond is entering the final year of his contract extension signed prior to the 2023 season. While he has plenty of value as the team's punt returner, the Lions added talent to the wide receiver room that could surpass him on the depth chart.
His skill set will make him an asset in certain packages, but with Tim Patrick returning as the third option and rookie Isaac TeSlaa set to get opportunities, Raymond could see fewer snaps on the offensive side of the ball.
The Lions also converted some of his salary to signing bonus, and he is only guaranteed $1.83 million this season. Because of his value as a return man and leader in the locker room, Raymond could also be kept in Detroit on a new deal after the season.
OL Taylor Decker
2025 cap hit: $23.09 million
Decker is unquestionably a big piece of the Lions' organization as their starting left tackle. However, he winds up on this list because he will be the Lions' second-biggest cap hit of the 2025 season behind only quarterback Jared Goff.
The veteran offensive lineman was the Lions' ninth-highest graded offensive player by Pro Football Focus last season in terms of overall offensive grade with a 77.2 mark. That ranked 23rd in the league amongst all tackles.
Decker also missed two games with injury, so durability is somewhat a concern heading into his age-31 season.
It's important to note that Decker's contract extension, which begins this year and runs through 2027, is structured differently than others that the Lions have signed. Whereas some of the deals, like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Goff, have lower early cap hits, Decker's offsets the group by having a higher hit in year one than in year two.
OL Graham Glasgow
2025 cap hit: $7.43 million
Glasgow struggled in 2024, the first year of a three-year contract extension. After having a resurgent 2023 season, the Michigan product regressed. His 57.2 overall offensive grade from PFF was his lowest since his rookie season.
Now, the Lions will need Glasgow to return to form after the retirement of center Frank Ragnow. Because of the surprising nature of Ragnow's departure, Glasgow appears to be first in line to replace him as the pivot of the offensive line.
He's handled this role in spot duty during his two seasons back with the Lions, and as such the move could be beneficial and help him find his groove once again. If not, however, then the Lions could be forced to look at other options ahead of the 2026 season which will be the last of his current deal.