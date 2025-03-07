Podcast: Detroit Lions 2025 Free Agency Frenzy
With free agency set to begin next week, the Detroit Lions are gearing up for a crucial stage of the offseason.
The Lions have the resources to be big spenders in free agency, with OverTheCap currently listing them with just over $48.5 million in effective cap space. However, general manager Brad Holmes has traditionally avoided spending big and instead targeting supplemental talents to give the team quality depth.
Heading into this year's free agency, more of the same is expected as the Lions look to add talent their roster for another push at a Super Bowl in 2025.
"When you on this track toward being a Super Bowl contender, and they are a Super Bowl contender, you have to go out and get quality depth," said co-host Christian Booher. "Filling some of these holes that they have, whether it's at backup guard where you have Christian Mahogany who's a 2024 sixth-round pick. Or defensive tackle, where you don't know if Alim McNeill's gonna be able to go because of that knee injury that he suffered so late in the season in 2024. Or cornerback, if Carlton Davis doesn't come back, you don't have that bona fide veteran presence."
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast explores potential targets for the Lions in free agency on offense and defense. Additionally, the hosts explore the future of several key Lions free agents who could be coveted by other teams across the league.
