Podcast: Lions Could Have Won SB Already With Better Roster Decisions
The Detroit Lions came up short of their Super Bowl goals in 2024, and as a result were among those who watched the Philadelphia Eagles hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
The Eagles dominated the two-time reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, winning 40-22 in a game that may not have been even as close as the final score indicates.
There are lessons to be learned for a team like the Lions, who have what it takes to get to the biggest game but have come up short each of the last two seasons. Detroit's fan base has felt a collective sting as the result of losses in the Championship and Divisional rounds each of the last two seasons.
Detroit has had opportunities, and with its core talent intact, will likely be in a position to compete once again in 2025. However, there is a formula for what it takes to win, and the Lions will need to demonstrate they can do so on the biggest stage.
"With bolder moves in 2023, and a slight adjustment in their draft strategy, they could've been a team that was the Eagles this year, cementing their legacy and winning their biggest football game, getting to the Super Bowl and dominating the Chiefs," this writer expressed. "The Lions had their chance. The window is still wide open and the Lions still can push through it, but it's gonna take some improvement."
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast episode explores what the Eagles did to become Super Bowl champions, what may have gone wrong with the Lions' draft strategy compared to that of the Eagles and debates whether or not trading two first-round picks for Myles Garrett is worth it.
