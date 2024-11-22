Detroit Lions' Depth Will Be Tested Again
The Detroit Lions' offense has generated many of the exciting moments throughout the 2024 season. However, the defense has been almost equally as impressive as of late during the team's 9-1 start.
With the Lions coming off a performance in which the offense scored touchdowns on its first seven drives and the defense did not allow Jacksonville to reach the end zone, Local 4 Sports reporter/broadcaster Hobie Artigue joined the 'Lone Wolves' podcast, and explained the impact of the defense's success on the team's hot start.
"How many times have they given up yards, and then the opposing team gets inside the 30, inside the 20 and they're held to a field goal?" Artigue said. "That's what's kept this team in games at times this season, the defense's ability to give up three and not six. I think that's been a very underrated part of that defense. Yes, they might give up a play here and there. But, when it comes down to crunch time and at the end of the day, what it says on that scoreboard means everything. That's when they're playing their best."
The Lions' defense will face a tough test on Sunday in Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, who has been one of the league's most dangerous quarterbacks with his legs in just his second NFL season. Though it will be a challenge, Dan Campbell said Friday he feels confident in the defense's ability to limit the young quarterback.
"I think we’re going to have a really good plan. (Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn) 'AG' set it up really well," Campbell said. "I think our guys, two days in, have done a nice job. But ultimately, there’s going to be things that come up, and the way that you put out those fires is with effort. And, you just – we have to go all out every play and swarm the football, and that’ll alleviate any of these little errors that could pop up, with all the styles of running that they do with this quarterback.”
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast features discussions on Detroit's recent success, both on offense and defense, Jared Goff's career trajectory, how the team has overcome so many injuries and quarterback Bryce Underwood flipping his verbal commitment from LSU -- Artigue's alma mater -- to Michigan.
