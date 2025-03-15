Detroit Lions Early 2025 Free Agency Grade
The early reviews of the start of free agency for the Detroit Lions have been mixed. A segment of the fanbase is still optimistic the team is a Super Bowl contender, while others are nervous about the bolder moves made by NFC contenders like the Rams and Commanders.
For a team coming off of 15 victories, there may have been elevated expectations general manager Brad Holmes would do everything possible to land a big-name, high-profile edge rusher to fill the team's biggest hole.
While it has only been a few days, it is trending the team will look to the draft to find more pass rushers.
"How would you evaluate in total how the Lions did in free agency? I give it a solid B. It's not an A," this writer explained. "I think that an edge rusher that can secure over 10 sacks who is young, affordable or at least bold. Someone that can -- like a Trey Hendrickson type.
"Somebody that, if you get Trey Hendrickson, you get yourself an A+ for free agency. But in the absence of an edge rusher, which is always going to be tough, clearly Brad Holmes said this is tough. It's not as easy as podcasters or any fan wanting to go out there and just land the edge rusher, because all of the other 31 teams besides the Lions are doing the same thing," this writer commented further. "The Cardinals probably outbid the Lions for Josh Sweat. Certain edge rushers are getting supremely elevated prices that the Lions simply cannot or maybe are not willing to address. So right now, currently, the free agency grade is a B."
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast explores how much the Lions improved since the start of the offseason and reacts to the recent signings of wideout Tim Patrick and tight end Kenny Yeboah.
