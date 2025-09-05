Lions Fans Have Strong, Very Mixed Reaction to Losing DE to Eagles
The news sent shockwaves across social media.
Former Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith has found a new home. Unfortunately, after months of expressing his desire to return to Motown, the veteran defender has inked a one-year deal to play for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Supporters have been expressing frustration with the organization for the perceived lack of depth at the defensive end position.
New defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers shared with reporters his philosophy about earning the right to record sacks by being strong, stout against the run.
"Really. If you want sacks, you better stop the run. Because if you don't stop the run, you won't get sacks, because it's hard to get sacks on 3rd-and-2, 3rd-and-1. So, you better try to get them in third and long in order to get sacks," said Rodgers. "And it all works relative if you stop the run. We like to say you earn the right to sack the quarterback.
"If you're in 2nd-and-3 instead of 2nd-and-9, you didn't really earn the right to rush. They are going to limit your opportunities to rush," Rodgers added. "That's the kind of thing it is. That's really good. People get hung up on the sack number. You need ten sacks this game. You need to finish around 50 -- this and that. And it's kind of all relative. It's all relative."
Supporters are still questioning if the team has enough depth behind Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport.
Davenport has not shown yet that he can stay healthy the past couple of years and general manager Brad Holmes has not been all that lucky with those external free agents who have had a history of injuries.
Combined with the Packers making a move for Micah Parsons, supporters are starting to question if general manager Brad Holmes is doing enough to improve the roster.
One supporter shared, "Eagles are good and will likely win again. Gruden said Lions defense is lacking in the front. Our GM not willing to do what is necessary."
Others are happy the discussion about bringing back a 32-year-old aging defender will now end.
A supporter posted on social media, "Couldn't care less. I never thought they'd resign him."
Another expressed, "The team that played last night doesn’t scare me. The team with 99 doesn’t scare me."
Here is a sample of the reaction online to Smith not rejoining the Lions.