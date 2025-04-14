Podcast: Intriguing Lions Draft Picks
The anticipation for the 2025 NFL draft is reaching a fever pitch.
With just over a week until the NFL world descends on Green Bay, Wisconsin for the annual draft, fans are eagerly anticipating which top prospects will be added to their favorite teams. The Detroit Lions currently hold the 28th overall pick and have several interesting potential pathways they could follow.
One of them would be to add a talented young wide receiver. With Amon-Ra St. Brown already signing a hefty extension and Jameson Williams on the precipice, the Lions could benefit from adding a solid talent at the position. Fuel was added to the fire with the report that Texas' Matthew Golden visited the organization over the weekend.
"Golden would be an ideal fit. He's got great speed, he's an excellent route runner," said co-host Christian Booher. "He doesn't have that dynamic size — when you look at the Lions, that's kind of the area of need, a big X receiver with a sturdy frame and a large catch radius. But Golden is a savvy route runner, he's very fast as evidenced by his 4.29 40 at the Combine and he's got really good hands."
Golden recorded 987 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for the Longhorns in 2024 after beginning his career at Houston. He had a nice showing at the Combine in Februrary, headlined by his 4.29 40-yard dash.
Another potential talent on the defensive side who could drop to the Lions' pick or generate interest from the organization is Michigan cornerback Will Johnson. A key piece in the team's 2023 national championship push, Johnson dealt with injuries that made for an up-and-down final year with the Wolverines.
If teams elect to bypass Johnson early in the first round, it could leave the Lions with an intriguing decision on whether or not to add the talented cornerback to their roster.
On the latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast, intriguing late-round fits were also discussed. Among the options who could fit the Lions are North Carolina interior offensive lineman Willie Lampkin, Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes, Kansas cornerback Mello Dotson and Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin.
The hosts also debated whether the Lions should trade up as well as discussed whether the Lions should include a player in a draft day trade.
The hosts also debated whether the Lions should trade up as well as discussed whether the Lions should include a player in a draft day trade.