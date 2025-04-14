Perfect Late-Round Linebacker Prospect for Lions
The Detroit Lions linebacking corps faces some uncertainty in terms of its long-term future.
With Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez among the players entering the final year of their contracts, adding depth at the position in this year's NFL Draft could wind up paying dividends.
The Lions have more pressing needs that they could address earlier in the draft, which could set the stage for them to add a linebacker on the third and final day of the draft. If they do target a linebacker in the late rounds, Oklahoma State's Nick Martin is an ideal fit.
Martin is currently the 15th-ranked linebacker prospect in this year's class with a fifth-round grade from NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler.
He had a big season in 2023, as he secured 140 combined tackles with 16 tackles for loss, six sacks and two interceptions in his second campaign for the Cowboys. He started fast in 2024, with 47 tackles and eight for loss in five games before suffering a season-ending right knee injury.
Though undersized at 6-foot tall, Martin has a strong motor that carries him from sideline to sideline in an effort to chase down ballcarriers. This characteristic should bode well for him to carve out a special teams role early in his career, with the ability to step up in a pinch as a rookie.
"Overall, Martin doesn’t have the size that most teams desire at the position, but his urgent athleticism will give him a chance to earn a role as a Will linebacker," Brugler wrote. "He should find regular work as a core special-teamer and be the first man off the bench on defense."
As one of the most productive linebackers at the collegiate level over the last three seasons, he showed an ability to read his keys correctly and efficiently to help stifle opposing run games. Because of his size, and some short-comings it creates such as difficulties getting off of blocks, his stock has dropped into day three.
However, the Lions have traditionally been a team that is willing to overlook such shortcomings when they evaluate prospects who have shown they are good all-around players.
In addition to his on-field characteristics, Martin also checks the leadership box for the Lions as a two-time team captain.
With all these traits in tow, Martin could be an ideal fit for the Lions to add on the third day of the NFL Draft.