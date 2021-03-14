Can Detroit Lions Get More Out of Running Back Kerryon Johnson?

John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss if Kerryon Johnson will contribute more for the Detroit Lions offense in 2021 on the latest LionsMaven podcast.

Running back Kerryon Johnson saw his role become specialized in 2020.

Last season, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell mostly utilized Johnson as a blocker on third-downs, as Adrian Peterson and D'Andre Swift passed him by on the depth chart.

Detroit's new coaching staff is hoping to further enhance the productivity of several members of the current roster.

Appearing on SB Nation's "PODcast," running backs Duce Staley described Johnson as a complete running back.

“What a complete back. Kerryon does it all, man. You turn the film on, he’s up there blocking, and when I say blocking, he’s really trying to finish the guy. You see how aggressive he is," Staley explained. “Then you turn the film on, he’s running routes. Then you turn the film on, he’s breaking tackles.”

This week's podcast explores if the Lions can get more out of Johnson in 2021.

Also discussed on this week's podcast:

Explaining compensatory picks

Could Russell Wilson end up in the NFC North

General manager Brad Holmes making all the right moves

Reaction to signing of tight end Josh Hill

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the LionsMaven Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

More from SI All Lions:

Brad Holmes Setting Up Lions to Be Successful

Does LB Jayon Brown Fit Lions' Defense?

NFC North Rumor: Bears Planning to Make Huge Offer for Russell Wilson

Lions Sign Tight End Josh Hill

Where Lions Stand at Cornerback Following Release of Justin Coleman

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.