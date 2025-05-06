Podcast: Lions 2025 Rookie Minicamp Preview
The Detroit Lions will get their first look at their rookie class this weekend during rookie minicamp.
From May 9-11, the Lions will conduct three practice sessions totaling around 10 hours in length for rookies, undrafted free agents and tryout players. This is an orentation of sorts designed to help the rookies get up to speed while also allowing the Lions to evaluate potential additions and tryout players.
Ultimately, the headline attraction will be the Lions' seven 2025 NFL draft picks, including first-round defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. However, another storyline that annually surrounds this event is the crop of undrafted or tryout players who excel during open portions of practice and make their way onto the roster heading into training camp.
“Who’s gonna be that training camp darling that we have every single year with the undrafted free agents?" said co-host Christian Booher. "Last year, Isaiah Williams was one, Loren Strickland was one that caught a lot of people’s eyes, especially that start of rookie minicamp into training camp. Guys like that that maybe flew under the radar in the pre-draft process, or teams had them too far down their draft board. But all of a sudden, in rookie minicamp, you see their talent and realize why they were so coveted.”
In each of Dan Campbell's four seasons as head coach, at least one undrafted free agent has made the initial roster out of training camp. This group includes Jerry Jacobs and Brock Wright (2021), Demetrius Taylor (2022), Steven Gilmore (2023) and Williams and long-snapper Hogan Hatten (2024).
Several more undrafted free agents, including Trevor Nowaske, Morice Norris and Brandon Joseph, have hung around on the practice squad before playing big roles later in the seasons. As a result, it will be important to monitor the Lions' UDFA standouts due to the potential of them making an impact in the 2025 season.
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast previews storylines for rookie minicamp and analyze why the Lions have received some poor reviews for their draft class. Additionally, the hosts evaluate Aidan Hutchinson's progress in his most recent workout video and discuss what roles the rookies could play in 2025. Booher explains his observations from film reviews on Williams, Tate Ratledge and Isaac TeSlaa.
