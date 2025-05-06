Pros and Cons of Lions Signing DE DeMarcus Walker
If the Detroit Lions are looking for a serviceable defensive end to add to their rotation ahead of the 2025 season, one of the best remaining available options has plenty of familiarity within the division.
DeMarcus Walker, who reportedly visited the Lions earlier in the offseason prior to the NFL draft, remains available for teams ahead of the start of organized team activities. If Detroit feels inadequate about the depth it has at the position, bringing in a veteran like Walker could be an ideal supplement for the defense.
Walker has been moderately productive throughout his career, posting 26.5 sacks in exactly 100 career games in eight seasons. He's also shown durability over the last several seasons, appearing in all 17 games over the last three years.
While he doesn't have the elite production that many desire of a player to work opposite budding star Aidan Hutchinson, his track record suggests he could be a solid compliment as an edge-setting run defender. He has a solid frame at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, and earned a 62.3 overall run defense grade from Pro Football Focus.
Currently, the Lions' top two options opposite of Hutchinson are Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal. Both players have dealt with injuries over the course of their NFL careers, including Davenport having played a total of just six games in the last two seasons.
Al-Quadin Muhammad, who was Detroit's best in-season pickup a year ago, is also back in the mix after recording three sacks in nine games.
Adding a player like Walker, who hasn't missed a game since the 2021 season, could give the Lions reliable depth at the very least. His production last season for the Chicago Bears, 3.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 39 pressures, suggests that he has the ability to be a significant contributor for Detroit's defense.
He doesn't appear to be the type of player who will provide double-digit sacks and elite pass-rush production, but Holmes has admitted that those players have been hard to acquire. Fortunately for Detroit, one player in the elite category is already on the roster in Hutchinson.
Age is also a concern, as Walker will be 31 in the 2025 season and many players have struggled to remain consistent at this stage in their respective careers.
When Hutchinson went down with a season-ending leg injury, the Lions struggled to take down quarterbacks and finish sacks. Ultimately, the team finished tied-for-23rd with 37 sacks. Hutchinson, who played in only five games, was the team's leader with 7.5 sacks.
Because of this, even supplemental contributions from Walker would help Detroit's defense. Signing him to a one-year contract could provide valuable insurance, and he could use the offseason workouts to compete for a significant role against players like Davenport, Muhammad and Paschal.