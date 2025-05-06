Ranking Detroit Lions 2025 Opponents
The Detroit Lions' 2025 schedule will be a grueling assignment for Dan Campbell's team.
As a reward for winning a second-straight division title, the Lions will play a schedule loaded with first-place finishers in other divisions. Additionally, the team will play the entire AFC North and NFC East, with a combined four playoff teams between the two divisions.
In total, the Lions will play 11 games this season against teams who made the playoffs, including two apiece against division rivals Minnesota and Green Bay. Detroit has road games against three of the four teams to play in the conference championship games last year, including both participants in last year's Super Bowl.
With the NFL schedule to be released in just over a week, here is a ranking of the Lions' 2025 opponents.
14.) Cleveland Browns
The Browns have one of the game's best defenders in Myles Garrett, but the rest of the roster is filled with questions. Adding Mason Graham in the draft will certainly help the defensive line, but the offense remains in a difficult spot heading into the 2025 season.
With Deshaun Watson expected to miss most of the season, the Browns will have a competition at the quarterback spot between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. With longtime standout running back Nick Chubb not returning, Cleveland will rely on young talent in its hopes to surprise the league in 2025.
13.) New York Giants
After a 3-14 finish in 2024, the Giants signed quarterback Russell Wilson in hopes of pairing him with a talented supporting cast headlined by Malik Nabers. The defense has several very talented pieces including Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence, and an improved offense could go a long way for their hopes of competing in the NFC East.
Wilson was solid at points for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, but heading into his age-37 season it's uncertain whether he can continue playing at a high level. The Giants drafted Jaxson Dart in the first-round, and if they turn to him there will be growing pains the team will have to overcome.
12.) Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys lost Dak Prescott for a significant chunk of the season, which led to some struggles. With Prescott expected to be healthy, Dallas could be right back into the mix of the NFC East. Prescott is beginning a new extension that will pay him an average annual value of $60 million.
However, the skill position talent is filled with uncertainty as the team doesn't have a certified No. 2 receiving option besides CeeDee Lamb as well as new options at running back. Defensively, Micah Parsons is the anchor, but getting a more consistent output from the group could go a long way towards the team returning to the top of the division.
11.) Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh has built its identity on defense, and that aspect of their team should be solid once again in 2025 headlined by T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward. That defense was a big part of their run to the playoffs last year and has that same capability again in 2025.
However, the offense is a big question mark. As it stands, Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and Will Howard are the options at quarterback. There's been plenty of buzz about the potential of Aaron Rodgers signing with the team, but he may not have enough left in the tank to fuel the offense. Not having to travel to Pittsburgh will also be a plus for the Lions, as it's one of the toughest places to play.
10.) Chicago Bears
On paper, Chicago looks like a much tougher team than they were a season ago. In addition to all the skill position talent the team has assembled, the offensive line has been vastly overhauled. If Ben Johnson is able to unlock the talent in Caleb Williams, the Bears will become contenders in the NFC North.
The Bears also added two key pieces to the defensive line in Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odenigbo. Chicago has the pieces in place to be a competitor in the division, however Williams still has plenty to prove in the way of consistency heading into his second NFL season.
9.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Lions and Buccaneers have seen plenty of each other, having played three times over the past two seasons. This season, the Buccaneers will be looking to repeat what they accomplished in Week 2 last year when they came into Ford Field and knocked off the Lions.
Baker Mayfield is surrounded by weapons offensively, and the defense has plenty of talent headlined by Vita Vea on the interior. Inconsistency has been an issue with this team, though, as they were upset in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs after finishing 10-7 last year.
8.) Los Angeles Rams
The Rams lost a bit of their star power this offseason, as they released Cooper Kupp who eventually landed with the Seattle Seahawks. However, the team worked out a new deal to keep Matthew Stafford, and newly signed receiver Davante Adams will join forces with Puka Nacua.
Experience will be the Rams' superpower this year, with veteran stars such as Stafford and Adams headlining the offense. The defense is full of young talent, such as Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Jared Verse. If Adams returns to his top form, the Rams will be a tough out every week.
7.) Green Bay Packers
Green Bay bucked a trend this offseason by selecting a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft, as they added speedy Texas product Matthew Golden to a cast of young wideouts. Jordan Love has plenty of talent around him, but how will the team maximize it?
Defensively, the Packers have some intriguing pieces. They may be headed for a split with top cornerback Jaire Alexander and may have overpaid for Nate Hobbs. Green Bay was solid for most of the season last year, but will need to perform better within the division in order to set themselves up for postseason success.
6.) Cincinnati Bengals
Defense will be the key theme for the Bengals in 2025. After an offseason spending spree in which they were able to lock up both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term deals, the Bengals' offense is fully operational led by quarterback Joe Burrow.
However, that defense struggled to get enough stops to win close games. With Trey Hendrickson seeking a new contract, the Bengals will need to improve the mojo on that side of the ball in order to seriously contend. Still, the array of weapons will give Detroit's man coverage-heavy defense a lot of issues from a matchup perspective if all are healthy when these teams meet.
5.) Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings made big additions to the trenches this offseason, with new faces such as Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave and Ryan Kelly. After finishing 14-3 last season, Minnesota stocked up on veteran talent on the interior to go with its ensamble of skill position talent.
With so many offensive weapons, J.J. McCarthy is set up to succeed. If he and Kevin O'Connell are able to recapture the magic the team had last season with Sam Darnold, Minnesota will once again be Detroit's biggest challenger for the division.
4.) Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore has been a tough matchup for Detroit in the past, and that doesn't appear to be changing in 2025. Lamar Jackson presents a unique dynamic with his elite running ability, and this is difficult for teams to prepare for.
Travelling to Baltimore is never an easy task, and there is increasing urgency for a Ravens team that has yet to appear in a Super Bowl since Jackson took the helm. Baltimore and Detroit are both teams that pride themselves on physicality, which should make this matchup a knockdown dragout battle.
3.) Washington Commanders
The Lions will have a bitter taste heading to Washington this year, as the Commanders knocked them out of the postseason with an upset win at Ford Field. Dan Campbell's team will be hoping to inflict payback as a result.
That won't be easy, as Jayden Daniels brings a dual-threat ability with several top talents around him. Terry McLaurin caused plenty of issues for the Lions in that playoff matchup, and the defense picked off Jared Goff three times. This Washington team has high expectations, and this matchup could have serious playoff implications.
2.) Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs were denied in their quest for a three-peat, but they were one of the league's best teams all throughout the regular season. Patrick Mahomes is the game's best quarterback, and he routinely finds new ways to steal wins in tight games.
Detroit did win in their last trip to Arrowhead Stadium, stealing a one-point victory in the 2023 season opener. While Kansas City's core is getting older, the magic they have will always remain. Accounting for all the skill position talent will be a challenge, and opponents never want Mahomes to have the ball last.
1.) Philadelphia Eagles
Topping the list are the reigning champions, who dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Jalen Hurts will cause problems with his legs, and Saquon Barkley was the game's best running back a season ago.
Philadelphia has an ability to overwhelm opponents with their physicality, and Barkley is a big play threat every time he touches the ball. With wide receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith still in tow, the offense will continue to be explosive. The defense lost some key pieces, but Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis anchor what should still be a solid pass-rush.
Lions 2025 schedule breakdown
Home: Green Bay, Minnesota, Chicago, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, New York, Dallas, Tampa Bay
Away: Green Bay, Minnesota, Chicago, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington, Los Angeles, Kansas City