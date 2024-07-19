Predicting Who Wins Detroit Lions Training Camp Battles
The Detroit Lions will practice in front of reporters for the first time at training camp in less than one week.
Anticipation has reached a fever-pitch, as there are no remaining training camp tickets available.
Detroit is considered among a few teams that have realistic expectations of making a deep playoff run. After falling just short of appearing in the Super Bowl, the defense has been revamped and the offense is filled with elite talent at multiple positions.
Key camp battles will take place at safety, wide receiver, tight end and along the offensive line.
More: Frank Ragnow Explains Why Dan Campbell's Training Camps Offer 'Good Balance'
“I’m really interested in what happens at the safety position, because not only do you have the depth battle between C.J. Moore and Brandon Joseph, who had a good spring. But also, if they decide to transition Brian Branch to the safety position full-time, said Chrisitan Booher. "Now he’s battling with (Ifeatu) Melifonwu. And Branch is, in my opinion, the best defensive playmaker on the roster aside from maybe Kerby Joseph.
"You look at what Branch brings to the defense, you do not want him to be on the sideline. So you’re gonna need him on the field, you’re gonna need Kerby Joseph on the field. And then what do you do with Melifonwu? What do you do with your fourth option? Who is your fourth option? I think the safety position is a really, really intriguing one for the Lions in training camp because there’s so many different ways it could go," Booher explained further. "And it all depends on how they want to use Brian Branch and what kind of workload he gets (at safety). Does he go back to the nickel position? Do you maybe slide Amik Robertson around the defense at the cornerback position? There’s just so many different ways it could go."
The latest Lone Wolves podcast predicts who will win key training camp battles, including at WR4 and TE3. Also, expectations for Marcus Davenport, DJ Reader and Levi Onwuzurike are discussed, as the Lions have several players on the roster returning from significant injuries.
Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the Lone Wolves podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.