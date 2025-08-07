What Is Wrong With Detroit Lions Offense?
The Detroit Lions' offense has struggled to begin training camp, sputtering with uncharacteristic issues.
While the defense has done its part in slowing John Morton's group, there have also been procedural and execution issues that have hampered the offense during team drills.
Issues with alignment, drops and execution have led to the offense appearing a step behind the defense at this stage of camp. A year after being one of the league's best offenses, the struggles have been somewhat puzzling early in camp.
While the group has plenty of firepower, there is concern about how the group will perform under new leadership. There's plenty of time to right the ship, but the early struggles have been concerning.
Meanwhile, the defense has been performing efficiently. The group, under first-year coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, has been effective in creating takeaways and causing problems for Jared Goff, Hendon Hooker and the offense.
Linebacker Derrick Barnes recently discussed the overall depth of the defense, with the group as a whole appearing to be on the same page and pursuing the same goals. With this united front, the Lions are hoping the defense will be a key strength a year after the group was depleted by injuries.
"Me and Hutch, we just had that conversation -- either yesterday or two days ago. He kind of brought up, he was like, 'Man, you know how good it is to feel just when you're out there on the team, and you look around at the players around you and you go wow. I ain't got to be the only person making a play.' It's like, man, everybody on this defense can make a play," said Barnes. "And even like second-team, we're really, you know, we're really stacked at every position on our defense."
Barnes continued, "And it feels good because last year happened. You never know when your time is coming and when it is, you know I feel like we have the depth for others to step up. But no man, it feels good to be out there with the guys and to be able to look around and be like, 'Man, it feels good again.'"
