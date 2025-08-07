Lions Signing UFL Tight End
The Detroit Lions are adding to their tight end room, according to a report Thursday.
According to multiple reports, the Lions are signing former San Antonio Brahmas tight end Steven Stilianos. He joins a competition for the team's third tight spot with Shane Zylstra, Zach Horton and Kenny Yeboah.
In the spring, Stilianos played nine games for the Brahamas and caught 15 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown. He also threw one pass, a 38-yard touchdown.
Stilianos has some familiarity with the Lions, as he was college teammates with standout tight end Sam LaPorta. The two played together for a season at Iowa in 2022 after Stilianos transferred in from Iowa.
Prior to transferring to Iowa, he was a standout tight end at FCS Lafayette. He earned First Team All-Patriot League in 2021, hauling in 21 receptions for 130 yards.
He also contributed during the spring season in 2021, as the FCS did not play in the fall of 2020. In that season, he was an All-Patriot League selection and earned Lafayette's Team MVP honors after catching nine passes for 125 yards and four touchdowns in the shortened campaign.
Stilianos emerged as a blocking tight end for the Hawkeyes, serving as a second option at the position first behind LaPorta and then later Luke Lachey. In his final year at Iowa, he caught eight passes for 96 yards.
He went undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans. After being cut, he signed with the Brahmas and became a key part of their offense as a blocking tight end.
His ability to contribute in the run game as a blocker could make him valuable, as the team has traditionally asked for plenty of blocking from the third tight end. LaPorta and Wright are entrenched as the top two options, but the Lions have an open competition for the third spot.
To this point, Horton has shown some intriguing ability as a potential fullback, while Zylstra and Yeboah are both veterans who have valuable experience.
The Lions have brought in several UFL players throughout training camp, and coach Dan Campbell has admitted that he's open to adding players from the spring league to give them opportunities.
Among the UFL players currently on Detroit's roster are running back Jacob Saylors, cornerbacks D.J. Miller and Nick Whiteside and now Stilianos.