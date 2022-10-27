In a rare media session, Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Hamp addressed the media in order to acknowledge the struggles of the team and to report on her assessment of the team's rebuilding efforts.

Through 23 games, the Lions are 4-18-1 under the watch of general manger Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell

Asked directly by All Lions why there was still confidence Campbell could lead the team, despite the lack of success early in his tenure, Hamp indicated the process used to hire the team's leadership continues to give her hope the organization will eventually meet it's goals.

"What I really have confidence in is the process we went through in the first place when we hired Brad (Holmes) and Dan (Campbell), it was extremely thorough," Hamp explained. "And we really believe we came up with the right people. So, I can't comment on other teams rosters or what they had in the first place. All I know is, what we had and where we're going."

The team is among the youngest in the National Football League and Hamp acknowledged her frustration with the losing record.

After dismissing Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia, Hamp and the team's leadership underwent a thorough process to target and identity individuals in the front office and out on the football field who could lead the team.

Despite the obvious struggles, the organization is hopeful the efforts made behind the scenes will eventually produce sustainable success.

Using the word patience with this fanbase should be abandoned, as supporters deserve a winning football team.

Despite speaking with reporters for less than five minutes before a staffer ended the session abruptly, Hamp is living up to her promise to be more available regarding the team.

Sports fans and passionate supporters likely wished she had more of a sense of urgency, instead of sitting by and watching the team lose week after week.

