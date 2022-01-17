Poll: Are Detroit Lions Fans Rooting for Matthew Stafford to Defeat Arizona Cardinals?

If the Los Angeles Rams lose to the Arizona Cardinals, the Detroit Lions draft position in 2022 improves.

Supporters of the Detroit Lions will be put in a precarious situation on Monday evening.

Some may decide to remain loyal and will cheer on Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who spent the first 12 seasons of his career in Detroit, or some will root for the Arizona Cardinals to go on the road and leave with a victory.

With each victory the Rams secure in the 2021 postseason, the lower in the first round the Lions will select with the second of two first round picks they possess this year.

Currently, Detroit sits with the No. 2 pick and the No. 28 pick (from Los Angeles) in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Both teams secured road victories in the two matchups earlier this season, with the most recent contest going to the Rams, 30-23, in Arizona in Mid-December.

Stafford has had his share of struggles in the past month, including an uptick in turnovers and interceptions.

Against the 49ers, who recently defeated the Cowboys to advance in the playoffs, Stafford tossed a late interception that sealed the victory for their division rival.

The scene at SoFi Stadium was startling for Stafford and his wife Kelly, who voiced surprise at just how many 49ers fans were in attendance last weekend.

"I've never seen so many of the opposing teams' fan's at a game. And we came from Detroit and there was a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild," Kelly Stafford said. "Matthew is on a silent count. When he hikes the ball, it's either a loud count where you can hear him, and that's usually what quarterbacks are on when they're at home."

The Rams are hoping for more support from home fans, as Stafford and head coach Sean McVay look to advance to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend.

With increased confidence in general manager Brad Holmes, many will disregard what position the Lions draft at, since he has shown an eye for talent and had success with many of the picks made in the 2021 draft.

For others, rooting for Stafford means rooting against the best interest of the hometown Lions, something they are not willing to do at this point in the rebuild.

On Monday evening, will you be rooting for Stafford to earn his first playoff victory in 13 seasons?

