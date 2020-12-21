Did Brayden Coombs Deserve Getting Fired?

The decision to fire special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs caught many people off-guard on Monday morning.

With Detroit trailing 32-18 in the fourth quarter, a fake punt was run on fourth-down-and-4 from Detroit's side of the field.

C.J. Moore received the direct snap but was stopped short of a first down.

Tennessee's offense took over on downs and scored the touchdown to extend their lead to 21 points.

"As far as the decision, the punt, we like some of the fakes that we had. We feel like our personal protector is a guy that's got some good speed, have an opportunity to have the edge blocked and get him on the edge, so we ended up going with that. We could have definitely left the offense out there as well," Darrell Bevell said postgame.

When news broke of Coombs firing, the reason reportedly provided was the fake punt was called without permission and that the 'rogue' decision was the final straw for a coach that had become too much of a self-promoter and went against the desired culture of the organization.

Many supporters are frustrated due to the success the special teams unit achieved this season.

Also, many are in agreement with the decision to fake the punt.

While aggressiveness in football is generally appreciated, not following proper protocols will always have repercussions.

But, did Coombs deserve to lose his job or could he have possibly faced a lesser punishment by being suspended?

