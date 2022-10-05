The Detroit Lions do not have any bulletin board material hanging up this week, as 21 members of the current roster are facing their old head football coach.

Matt Patricia's tenure in Motown was an unmitigated disaster.

Players were unhappy, the culture of the organization had reportedly shifted to become more hostile and confrontational and the football team did not ever perform anywhere near expectations.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Patricia's record in Detroit ended up being 13-29-1, after being hired in 2018.

"It was a hard decision because they are both terrific people and worked very hard and tirelessly for this organization," owner Sheila Ford explained. "It just clearly wasn't working. It wasn't what we had hoped for when we hired them, and so I don't know if there was an exact moment. It was something that we had been thinking about for several weeks and going back and forth and deciding."

After being dismissed by the Lions, Patricia found his way back to the Patriots, reuniting with his mentor Bill Belichick.

He is now the Senior Football Advisor and offensive line coach for the 1-3 Patriots squad.

Current Lions head coach Dan Campbell was hired and is now tasked with repairing the damage done by the former regime.

Speaking with 97.1 The Ticket Tuesday, Campbell was complimentary of the work Patricia has accomplished this season.

"They’re gonna play the long game with you. They’re gonna try to ground it out and chew up the clock, play good defense," Campbell explained. "Offensively, they’re going to be select. I think Coach Patricia has done a pretty good job over there. You can see him getting better every week and adapting. And if he’s watching our tape from last week, there’s a number of things he’s going to try to attack, or I would. So those are things we gotta be ready for. If we allow them to just pound it out and be efficient and get first downs and quick screens, that’s the game we don’t want to play with them. We have to get off the field."

Detroit has a long list of head coaches were came to town but eventually left having been quite unsuccessful.

Was Patricia the all-time worst coach of the Lions?

Vote here.