Detroit Lions Release New Jersey Number Changes

Examining the list of new Detroit Lions jersey numbers.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions have released a list of jersey numbers online, including players that have switched their numbers heading into the 2024 NFL season.

Notably, quarterback Hendon Hooker has switched from No. 12 to No. 2 heading into his second NFL season.

Veteran DJ Reader will wear No. 98 in Motown in his first season playing for his new team, while cornerback Carlton Davis will wear No. 23. Amik Robertson will don the No. 21 this season.

Other players who have changed jersey numbers include Nate Sudfeld, Daurice Fountain, Antoine Green, Zonovan Knight, Jermar Jefferson, Brodric Martin and Shane Zylstra.

Many online were speculating if Jameson Williams or Jahmyr Gibbs would be changing numbers, but that does not appear to the case at this time.

Williams' mother posted online over the weekend that it was still okay for supporters to purchase the No. 9 jersey worn by her son. After the team released a new uniform last week, many supporters have made the investment and purchased new uniforms donned by their favorite players.

Recall, players can still switch numbers later on during the offseason.

  • Hendon Hooker (2), Nate Sudfeld (8), Tre'Quan Smith (10), Daurice Fountain (12), Antoine Green (18), Amik Robertson (21), Carlton Davis (23), Zonovan Knight (27), Jermar Jefferson (28), Netane Muti (52), Kevin Zeitler (71), Shane Zylstra (84), Marcus Davenport (92), Mathieu Betts (95), DJ Reader (98), Brodric Martin (99)

