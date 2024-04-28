Roundtable: Favorite Lions Draft Picks, Exploring Alternative Options
1.) What was Lions’ best pick?
Christian Booher: I am a huge fan of the aggressiveness that Brad Holmes showed in the first round, so it’s hard to go against the pick of Terrion Arnold. With Arnold falling down the board, I thought Holmes did a good job capitalizing and going to get his guy.
Elsewhere, I am a big fan of the value of the two players Detroit landed at the end of the draft. Both players were expected to go much higher, so making sure that both wound up becoming Lions was a wise decision for Holmes and his staff. All in all, I thought it was a solid class.
Vito Chirco: I'm going to say getting Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the second round. Earlier in the pre-draft process, he was viewed as a first-round prospect by a variety of draft pundits. Additionally, he's a hard-hitting defensive back who not only can stop the pass but also excels at stopping the run – much like Detroit's first-round pick (Terrion Arnold).
I'm confident that Rakestraw will only add to Aaron Glenn's “violent” defense, plus be able to start, if needed, come Week 1 of the 2024 season.
2.) Which pick left you scratching your head?
Booher: Holmes provided good logic for all of his picks, so I was able to understand all the picks that he made. If there was one move that I was questioning, though, it was the decision to trade up and get Utah safety/running back Sione Vaki.
The reason I wasn’t so keen on that move was because Vaki was believed to be a fifth-or-sixth-round pick by many analysts. Although we aren’t privy to how players like Vaki are viewed around the league, I expected him to be available for the Lions’ following pick. Still, Holmes seemed destined to pick the Utah “Swiss-Army knife,” who was announced as a running back.
Chirco: For me, it was the Lions trading up to get University of British Columbia OL Giovanni Manu in the fourth round. I understand that he has a lot of exciting intangibles, including immense size and impressive speed and athleticism for an offensive lineman. However, it also has to be taken into account that Manu has never played a down of football in the United States, and is entirely a developmental prospect. If I were Brad Holmes, I would have resisted the urge to trade up for the Canadian lineman.
3.) Which player did the Lions pass on that could come back to haunt Brad Holmes?
Booher: I still think the Lions should have targeted an EDGE in this year’s draft, particularly near the top of the board.
I liked the Ennis Rakestraw pick, but I think the Lions would’ve been better suited to add a pass-rusher at or around that slot.
A player like Marshawn Kneeland, who went five picks before Detroit’s slot, could’ve been acquired using some of the resources they used to move up in the fourth round. I think Kneeland would’ve been a nice fit in Detroit’s defense opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Chirco: I loved Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland all throughout the pre-draft process, and even mocked him multiple times to the Lions. But, because Christian already brought him up, I’ll go with a pair of interior offensive linemen in Jackson Powers-Johnson and Zach Frazier. Detroit had a major need for depth along the interior of the offensive line going into the draft, and I know the organization did pick Manu. But, the British Columbia product is a developmental piece, and I would’ve preferred for the franchise to pick a more proven commodity, such as Powers-Johnson or Frazier (both of whom were selected in the second round).
4.) What would you grade the Lions’ 2024 draft?
Booher: I would give the overall class an “A-.” It’s hard to fully evaluate the crop without so much as seeing them workout, let alone play in an NFL game. However, based on fit, the Lions seemed to have gotten better after this year’s draft.
Arnold and Rakestraw will compete to play right away. Mahogany and Manu provide depth up front, while Wingo will be a nice rotational piece. Even Vaki will bring value on special teams instantly. As a result, there’s plenty of reason to be excited about this year’s crop.
Chirco: I didn't absolutely love the Lions’ picks of Giovanni Manu and Sione Vaki (although both players might end up becoming solid NFL role players). And, I also think the Lions should've used one of their picks on an EDGE and maybe even a wide receiver. But, Brad Holmes has never been conventional in his approach to the draft, and has never been one to draft strictly based on need. I do respect that from Detroit's fourth-year general manager, and I think he came out with a very solid haul with his six picks in the 2024 draft. I also have no problem with the fact that he doubled up on cornerbacks with his first two picks (Arnold and Rakestraw). To me, in doing so, Holmes not only addressed a major need, but he also acquired two players that have a solid shot at being impact performers at the position.
At this present juncture, I'm willing to give Holmes & Co. a “B+” for their draft haul.
5.) Which Lions draft pick do you think has the best chance of starting right away?
Booher: Both Arnold and Rakestraw will put pressure on Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson to start at cornerback. I expect Arnold to earn a starting job, while Rakestraw could also see meaningful time early. If anything, the secondary is in a much better spot than it was at the end of the season.
I think Mahogany could also get some time in case of injury, while Manu will need a little bit of time before he’s ready for meaningful snaps. Wingo could also get some playing time in a rotational role. Vaki, meanwhile, will likely be destined for special teams in his rookie season, while working behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in the backfield.
Chirco: It's got to be Terrion Arnold. Not only was he taken in the first round, but he also has all the necessary intangibles to start right away in Detroit's secondary. And, I think the Alabama product will, come Week 1 of the regular season.