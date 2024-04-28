Detroit Lions' 2024 Post-Draft Depth Chart
The NFL Draft has come and gone.
At the end of the three-day event, the Detroit Lions added six players to their roster. Additionally, they've brought in several noteworthy undrafted free agents.
With minicamp on the horizon, the Lions are bound to have plenty of competition. Here's a look at where the depth chart stands following the conclusion of the NFL Draft.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Hendon Hooker
Reserves: Nate Sudfeld
The Lions don’t have a quarterback controversy currently. Jared Goff is the unquestioned starter, with Nate Sudfeld returning to compete with Hendon Hooker for the backup spot. In his first full year after missing most of his rookie campaign with injury, Hooker should be viewed as the favorite.
Running back
Starter: David Montgomery
Backup: Jahmyr Gibbs
Reserves: Craig Reynolds, Zonovan Knight, Sione Vaki (Rookie), Jermar Jefferson, Jake Funk
Montgomery and Gibbs give the Lions a stable 1-2 punch when healthy. The competition for the third spot will be intense. Reynolds is a veteran who has a solid understanding of the protections and the scheme, but the Lions are clearly infatuated with Vaki’s skill set. Knight, who missed most of last year with a shoulder injury, won’t go quietly either.
Wide receivers
Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Slot), Jameson Williams, Donovan Peoples-Jones
Backups: Kalif Raymond (Slot), Tre’Quan Smith, Antoine Green
Reserves: Daurice Fountain, Tom Kennedy, Maurice Alexander, Jalon Calhoun (UDFA), Isaiah Williams (UDFA)
Right now, Peoples-Jones is the favorite to be the team’s third receiver along with Williams and St. Brown. He’ll have the benefit of a full offseason with the organization to learn the scheme, and has the ability to be an impact player in the offense.
Keep an eye on Smith, though, as he had good campaigns with the Saints. Green could also take a leap in his second NFL season. Isaiah Williams garnered a large amount of guaranteed money and could be a dark horse to earn a roster spot.
Tight end
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backup: Brock Wright
Reserves: James Mitchell, Shane Zylstra, Isaac Rex (UDFA)
There’s no question about LaPorta, or even Wright, when it comes to their status in 2024. The battle will be for the third spot, as Mitchell and Zylstra will look to earn their spot after recent injuries. Rex is also an interesting UDFA addition.
Offensive tackle
Starters: Taylor Decker (Left), Penei Sewell (Right)
Backups: Dan Skipper, Giovanni Manu (Rookie)
Reserves: Connor Galvin
The Lions asserted Sewell as a franchise cornerstone with a large contract extension. Decker is a little more uncertain as he enters the last year of his contract.
Skipper will provide good depth as the team’s swing tackle, while Manu will provide good competition while still developing.
Offensive guard
Starters: Graham Glasgow (Left), Kevin Zeitler (Right)
Backups: Kayode Awosika, Christian Mahogany (Rookie)
Reserves: Colby Sorsdal, Matt Farniok, Netane Muti
An interesting battle should take place between the trio of Mahogany, Awosika and Sorsdal for the backup guard role. Awosika was better than Sorsdal in spurts last year, so he ended the year with the upper hand.
With a clean slate and a new face in Mahogany, who fell into the Lions’ laps in the sixth round, this battle may be one of the best in training camp.
Center
Starter: Frank Ragnow
Backup: Michael Niese
Reserves: Duke Clemens (UDFA), Bryan Hudson (UDFA)
Ragnow will hold this role as long as he’s healthy, and guard Graham Glasgow is likely the first in line to back him up if injuries continue to bother the veteran. Niese was a practice squad promotion at points last year, while it remains to be seen what the Lions have in Clemens and Hudson.
Nose tackle
Starter: DJ Reader
Backup: Brodric Martin
Reader may have been Detroit’s biggest addition of the offseason, as he gives the team an experienced nose tackle. He’ll do wonders for the run-stopping effort. Martin, meanwhile, could see a bigger role after being largely a healthy scratch in 2023.
Defensive tackle
Starter: Alim McNeill
Backup: Mekhi Wingo (Rookie)
Reserves: Levi Onwuzurike, Chris Smith
McNeill took steps toward becoming a star for the Lions last season. He concentrated on getting into elite shape, and as a result, can be a three-down player. Wingo was a Draft steal who will immediately push Levi Onwuzurike and compete for rotational playing time.
Defensive end/EDGE
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport
Backups: John Cominsky, Josh Paschal
Reserves: James Houston, Mathieu Betts, Mitchell Agude, Isaac Ukwu (UDFA), Nate Lynn (UDFA)
Another of the more entertaining position battles this offseason will take place at this position. Opposite Hutchinson, the Lions have several options. Davenport gets the nod here as he returns to health and brings a veteran presence, but Paschal had an encouraging end to the season and Houston is back to full health.
There’s also Cominsky, who has been solid against the run in two seasons but saw his role become lesser as the season wore on. Betts is a wild card who was the CFL Defensive Player of The Year last year.
MIKE linebacker
Starter: Jack Campbell
Backup: Derrick Barnes
Campbell should take a leap in 2024 and earn the starting job as Detroit’s MIKE linebacker. Still, Barnes will compete for the job and should see plenty of playing time in rotational situations.
WILL linebacker
Starter: Alex Anzalone
Backup: Malcolm Rodriguez
Reserves: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Steele Chambers (UDFA), DaRon Gilbert (UDFA)
Anzalone has a hold on this position. The veteran has had back-to-back 100-tackle seasons wearing the ‘green dot’ for the defense. Rodriguez is entering a crucial third season after spending some time on the offensive side as the fullback last year.
Reeves-Maybin had his moments as a rusher on passing downs but will likely be at his best as a core special teamer.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold (Rookie)
Backups: Emmanuel Moseley, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Rookie)
Reserves: Kindle Vildor, Craig James, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore
It won’t be easy given the revamped depth at this position, but Arnold is in good position to be a day-one starter. With the luxury of depth, the Lions won’t have to feel pressure to play either Arnold or Rakestraw right away if they aren’t ready.
Moseley should help if he returns to full health, and Vildor played plenty of meaningful snaps as a starter down the stretch of last season.
Nickel cornerback
Starter: Brian Branch
Backup: Amik Robertson
The nickel position could be up for grabs this year if Branch sees more time at safety. He looked at home in this spot, though, and should excel with a full year of development. Robertson will also be in the mix to start as an outside corner but is versatile enough to play in either spot.
Safety
Starters: Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu
Backups: Brandon Joseph, Chelen Garnes (UDFA)
Though depth appears bare at this position, the depth at cornerback could allow the Lions to be flexible. Kerby Joseph is out until training camp after having hip surgery, so Brandon Joseph will get a look during OTAs after spending last year on the practice squad.
Special teams
Kicker: Michael Badgley
Punter: Jack Fox
Long-snapper: Scott Daly, Hogan Hatten (UDFA)