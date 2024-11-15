Za'Darius Smith May Be On 'Pitch Count' in Lions Debut
Sunday is expected to mark the Detroit Lions debut of defensive end Za'Darius Smith. Coach Dan Campbell indicated that the veteran will be used situationally within the defense in a way that maximizes what he's able to give within the scheme.
"We'll work him in, we'll make sure we use him appropriately," Campbell said. "Look, he's gonna play on all the downs, we're gonna maximize what he's got in the tank to help us. I guess if you, pitch count? Yes, somewhere in there. We'll get him some."
In his 10th NFL season, Smith has plenty of experience and can contribute in the Lions' scheme. After watching him in practice, Campbell believes that he will have an impact that goes beyond his totals in the box score.
"I think that the guy is, there's things that he's gonna be able to do in one-on-ones that I do believe are gonna show up. But I think there's gonna be a lot that fans don't see that's gonna pay huge dividends for us," Campbell said. "Even yesterday, just the third downs and watching him work, man he's a pro. The way he prepares, the way he works, that's evident. Being able to just watch him, put our eyes on him, the way that he's able to work with Mac and Paschal and just the different rush patterns, things of that nature, it's gonna pay dividends for the whole group."
Campbell once again tempered expectations for Smith in his debut, explaining that his effectiveness will be judged by his overall impact as opposed to how many sacks he garners.
"Would I love to see six sacks? Yeah, absolutely. But no, so don't come out of this game going, 'He didn't get six sacks. What are we doing?' He's gonna help us, and that's gonna be evident," Campbell explained. "It was good to see him yesterday, he's gonna help us big time."
The Lions added cornerback Carlton Davis to the injury report Thursday with a hand injury, calling his status for Sunday's game into doubt.
Campbell said that the veteran cornerback will indeed practice on Friday, and that he should know more about the defender's status for Sunday's game against Jacksonville after the practice concludes.
However, he doesn't expect any of the trio of defenders currently in their return to practice windows from injured reserve to return, including Brodric Martin, Emmanuel Moseley and Ifeatu Melifonwu.