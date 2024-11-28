St. Brown, Montgomery Active against Bears, Moseley Out
The Detroit Lions will be without a pair of key veteran starters in Thursday's game, as both cornerback Carlton Davis and offensive tackle Taylor Decker were ruled out.
Joining those two players on the inactive list are Giovanni Manu, Kayode Awosika, Emmanuel Moseley and Colby Sorsdal.
Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back David Montgomery, two key contributors for the explosive offense, are both active after being listed as questionable due to knee and shoulder injuries, respectively.
As a result, the Lions will have to make decisions as to how to best use their personnel, whether it be moving Penei Sewell to left tackle or keeping him on the right side and starting Dan Skipper on the left side.
When Decker missed the Lions' Week 10 game against Houston, Detroit elected to keep Sewell on the right and insert Skipper on the left. Detroit will also face a similar dilemma at cornerback, as Davis' absence could mean a second-consecutive start for Kindle Vildor.
Emmanuel Moseley, who was considered to be a potential replacement for Davis, was ruled inactive.
Lions OnSI Predictions: Bears-Lions
The shapeshifting of personnel is just one of the many challenges that the Lions will face playing on a short week, which Dan Campbell explained prior to the game.
"It's the recovery of the players, and the coaches for that matter. You're not getting much rest, you don't get sleep if you're the coaches, and trying to get their bodies back for a Thursday game," Campbell said on Fox 2 Game Day Live. "It's a quick turnover. You've got to rest, you've got to recover, you've got to hydrate. The coaches got to put together a dang good gameplan, and you've got to get sleep where you can get it, so that you're creative with the gameplan."
Lions' Week 13 inactive list