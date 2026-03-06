Taylor Decker Released: Three Best Options for the Lions to Replace Star LT

Projected Contracts, Landing Spots for the NFL’s 50 Best Free Agents in 2026 | When Does 2026 NFL Free Agency Start? | NFL Free Agency Guide for All 32 Teams

The Lions’ offensive line needs are only growing.

On Friday, star left tackle Taylor Decker announced in an Instagram post that he was granted his request to be released from the Lions. Decker wrote:

“Things change, 145 games started, three playoff appearances, 2 division titles, a decade carrying the shield. I fully intend to do it once again, but my time as a Lion is coming to an end. In the weeks since notifying the team of my return there have been numerous discussions. Many of which were a surprise to me, and we could not find common ground. Therefore I decided to request my release.

I am opting for a clean and amicable close to what has been a beautiful 10 years going to war as a Lion. It has been the absolute privilege of my life to be your LT for the past 10 years. And I am forever grateful for the opportunity the Ford family and Lions organization afforded me.”

Decker has been a pillar along the Lions’ offensive line for the last decade. He was the Lions’ longest-tenured player, and a pivotal part of the team emerging as a contender under Dan Campbell. Now, the Lions have a massive hole to fill along with their needs in the interior of the offensive line.

Three candidates for the Lions to replace Taylor Decker in Free Agency

The Lions’ need at tackle isn’t entirely surprising for the team, who seemed ready to add to the position anyway after Decker mulled retirement and dealt with injuries in recent seasons. Campbell said at the combine, "We’re still going to find a guy. Because as much as I love Deck, he’s got some things that are going to need some management. That’s kind of where we’re at."

Detroit could certainly look to move All-Pro Penei Sewell to left tackle. Even if the Lions do that, they still need to add another tackle to the team. Here are some potential replacement candidates they could sign in free agency:

1. Rasheed Walker

Rasheed Walker enters free agency as the top tackle available, and a quality option to replace Decker. Walker has spent his first four seasons with the Packers and the past three as their starting tackle. He’s established himself as a trusted starting option at tackle, and ranked 11th in ESPN’s pass block win rate metric in 2025.

2. Braden Smith

Colts tackle Braden Smith could be an ideal option for the Lions, particularly if they were to move Sewell to left tackle. Smith has extensive experience playing right tackle over his eight NFL seasons, all spent with Indy.

3. Jermaine Eluemunor

Jermaine Eluemunor has endured a number of ups and downs throughout his career journey, which has seen him make six different stops since the Ravens selected him in the fifth round of the draft in 2017. He’s emerged as a consistent starter over the past four seasons, including the last two with the Giants.

Three landing spots for Taylor Decker

1. Bears:

After Decker announced his release, the Bears quickly floated as a potential landing spot for the star left tackle. Decker, of course, has played under Bears head coach Ben Johnson and made his first Pro Bowl while Johnson was the Lions’ offensive coordinator. Chicago has a need at left tackle, and Decker’s prior experience with Johnson could make him a seamless fit.

2. Browns:

With the majority of the Browns’ offensive line hitting free agency, Cleveland needs help at each position. They already addressed right tackle by trading for Tytus Howard from the Texans, but could also turn to an experienced veteran in Decker to fill their left tackle need.

3. Panthers

The Panthers have a need at left tackle since Ikem Ekwonu’s status for 2026 is in jeopardy after he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in Carolina’s playoff loss to the Rams. While the Panthers could re-sign swing tackle Yosuah Nijman, they also could turn to a player such as Decker to fill the void.

