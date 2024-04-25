Detroit Lions Draft Picks 2024: Evaluating Every Selection
The Detroit Lions enter Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft with the 29th overall selection. However, with the unpredictable nature of the event, anything could happen.
General manager Brad Holmes will conduct his fourth Draft at the head of the organization. With a background in college scouting, he has quickly established himself as one of the best in the business at approaching the Draft and adding talented young players to his roster.
With Detroit hosting the Draft, there's an added level of excitement without the fan base.
Last season, Holmes' draft class put forth elite production in their rookie campaigns. Each of the team's first four picks wound up being starters and two, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta, earned Pro Bowl appearances.
Even further, Holmes' first class has begun to cash in on second contracts. The 2021 crop had two players, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell, ink extensions that reset the market at their respective positions on Wednesday.
With this Draft success, there is optimism that the Lions will continue to add young standouts to their roster as they look to compete for the Lombardi Trophy in 2024.
Entering the first round, the Lions are equipped with seven picks throughout the seven rounds. The team has two sixth-round selections while they do not currently have one in the fourth.
Follow along for instant analysis on each of the Lions' Draft picks from April 25-27, as All Lions will evaluate how each prospect fits with the Lions in the 2024 season and beyond.
Round 1, Pick 24
Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
How he fits: Arnold is a physical cornerback who excels in man-to-man coverage. This will go nicely with the team's man-heavy scheme under coordinator Aaron Glenn. He has excellent anticipation which lends itself to the ability to stay on top of opposing routes and in turn allows him to intercept the ball at a high rate. He led the SEC with five interceptions last season.
When he starts: The Lions added a pair of veteran corners this offseason in Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson. Both players could be day one starters, so there's not as much pressure for Arnold to start right away. However, he has all the talent to be in the mix from day one and it would be no surprise for him to be on the boundary in the season opener.
Round 2, Pick 61
Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
How he fits: The decision to double up on cornerback is an interesting one this early in the Draft. The Lions added Davis and Robertson early in the offseason, then drafted Arnold in round one. However, Rakestraw fits the team's culture as another tough, physical defender who is unafraid to deliver a big hit in the run game.
Rakestraw posted subpar testing numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine, but his tape clearly outweighs what those measurables showed. Though small for the position, he plays with a mean streak.
When he starts: The cornerback room is shaping up to be full of competition, as it has been completely overhauled. Like Arnold, he's comfortable playing man-to-man coverage and shouldn't have any issues adapting to the Lions' style. He has the ability to compete for a starting job right away.
Round 4, Pick 126
Giovanni Manu, OT, British Columbia
How he fits: Manu is a little-known prospect with excellent athletic ability. He's a developmental piece who began playing football as a ninth grade and played collegiately in Canada. He'll need to grow, but the Lions liked him enough to deal a 2025 third-round pick to move up for him.
When he starts: Time will tell, as it depends on how fast he comes along from an adjustment standpoint. He has the physical traits to be a difference-maker, but he'll be in need of seasoning before playing a big role. Taylor Decker's contract expires after this season, so there could be a starting spot available as soon as next season. However, it's uncertain as to whether or not Manu will be ready to fill it.
Round 4, Pick 132
Sione Vaki, S/RB, Utah
How he fits: The Lions seemed to like Vaki throughout the process, as he took a top-30 visit to the organization. Though he was primarily a safety, he played running back in college and was announced as a running back at the Draft. The Lions have two standout backs in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, so he will likely compete with Craig Reynolds for the third spot.
When he starts: Vaki should be a core special-teamer right away, as he is a versatile player. His first hurdle will be to make an impact for the Lions' special teams units while competing to be the RB3 against Craig Reynolds. He likely won't surpass Gibbs or Montgomery on the depth chart any time soon, but should become an impact player on coverage units fairly quickly.
Round 6, Pick 189
Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
How he fits: Wingo slipped much farther down the board than expected, as many had a late-Day 2 grade on the talented LSU defender. He is prone to inconsistency, but has explosiveness in his game and was a team captain for the Tigers. Wingo also was disruptive in the backfield with 8.5 career sacks in three seasons. He profiles as a versatile defender who could line up in multiple techniques for the Lions.
When he starts: The Lions bolstered their defensive line with the addition of DJ Reader as the nose tackle, and Alim McNeill will handle most of the other defensive tackle responsibilities. As a result, the Lions can ease Wingo into the professional ranks. If he outperforms expectations, he could come to own a rotational role down the line in his rookie season. He'll put pressure on the likes of Levi Onwuzurike, who has struggled with consistency in three NFL seasons.
Round 6, Pick 210
Christian Mahogany, IOL, Boston College
How he fits: Like Wingo, Mahogany is excellent value for the Lions late in the sixth-round. Widely believed to be a Day 2 selection by many analyst, the lineman fell down the board. Detroit, who lost veteran Jonah Jackson in free agency, adds young depth in the form of Mahogany. He was sound in both blocking facets, earning an 82.2 mark in pass-blocking and a 74.5 mark in run-blocking, per PFF.
When he starts: The Lions signed veteran Kevin Zeitler to a one-year deal to plug the hole left by Jackson's departure. Yet, Zeitler is 34 and could be a short-term solution. Mahogany will likely provide reliable depth early in his career with a chance to compete for a starting job in his second campaign.