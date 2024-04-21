All Lions: Why Detroit Could Trade with Cardinals or Commanders
The Detroit Lions are in new territory ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
For starters, the organization, which has normally been associated with losing, is now viewed as a contender. There are no beckoning needs, as the team has plenty of talent. Additionally, the first-round pick the Lions hold is the latest that Brad Holmes has had in four years as the team’s general manager.
As a result, there are several directions in which the team could go. One of them is to trade down and out of the opening night, which would allow Detroit to stack capital for the middle rounds.
According to reports, one team potentially interested in trading back into the first round is the Washington Commanders. NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein suggested that the Commanders could be looking to move back into the first round, while maintaining control of the second overall selection.
The Lions have a connection to the Commanders, as Lance Newmark is Washington’s assistant general manager. Previously, Newmark had been an executive with the Lions for parts of 26 seasons.
As a result, the Lions could be a logical trade partner, should they look to move out of the first round.
Additionally, former Lions college scouting director Dave Sears is now with Arizona, making the Cardinals another potential trade partner for Holmes. Sears is now the Cardinals' assistant general manager.
With Holmes’ affinity for making moves, the Lions could very well strike a deal with Arizona or Washington to load up on later draft capital.
