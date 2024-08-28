'Scrapper' Tim Patrick Can Have Big Impact on Lions' Passing Game
Chad Jensen is the publisher for Broncos On SI. He recently answered five questions from Lions On SI to discuss wide receiver Tim Patrick, who is set to sign with the Detroit Lions' practice squad after being released by the Broncos on Tuesday.
The veteran wideout has been hampered by injuries as of late, missing each of the last two regular seasons with ailments. Now fully healthy, he succeeded in the practice squad but ultimately couldn't beat out other members of Denver's receiving corps.
Before his injuries, Patrick had back-to-back seasons of over 700 receiving yards from 2020-21. In total, he has caught 143 passes for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Here are Jensen's responses to five questions regarding Patrick's career and potential impact with the Lions ahead of the 2024 season.
1. What are Lions getting in their new wide receiver?
Patrick is scrapper. He battled his way onto the Broncos' roster back in 2017, and by 2018, he was a starter. He established himself as one of the league's most reliable possession receivers, earning a fat second contract from the Broncos in 2021. Alas, that's when the injury bug sank its teeth into him and didn't let go until this past summer, as he missed each of the previous to seasons with injuries suffered in training camp. He's also one heck of a leader.
2. How much did injuries derail his tenure in Denver?
Significantly. If the injury bug hadn't struck him, Patrick's trajectory would be entirely different. All he needs is a little good fortune health-wise, and he's an excellent No. 2 with the most reliable hands I've ever seen.
3. What are his strengths and weaknesses?
Patrick uses his 6-foot-4 size to his advantage, boxing out corners and high-pointing passes. Aside from his intangible traits, especially his leadership acumen, he simply doesn't drop passes. Slants, curls, fades, and back-shoulder routes? Check, check, check, and check.
4. The Lions are looking for a reliable "X" receiver that can be a reliable target for Jared Goff. Do you see Patrick having success in Detroit's offense?
Absolutely. Health-willing, that's exactly what Patrick is.
5. What is something about Patrick not many people know about, but should?
Did I mention his hands? In all seriousness, when Patrick got hurt, he didn't recede into the background, and isolate himself with regard to his recovery. While he rehabbed, he stuck around the Broncos facility, attending wide receiver meetings, and finding ways to make himself available to his coaches and players, even if he couldn't do so on the gridiron. Another reason why he's so beloved by his teammates.