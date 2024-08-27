Lions Signing WR Tim Patrick to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions have addressed one of their more pressing needs ahead of the start of the regular season.
After parting ways with several wide receivers as part of trimming the roster down to 53 players, Lions general manager Brad Holmes is set to sign former Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick to the practice squad, according to reports.
Per ESPN, Patrick will begin on the practice squad with the intent of working his way onto the active roster.
The Broncos released Patrick as part of roster cuts ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline. The Lions kept just four wide receivers on their active roster, and are set to add Patrick to their practice squad when they can begin building it at Noon Wednesday.
Detroit kept Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond and undrafted rookie Isaiah Williams at the wide receiver position at Tuesday's cut deadline. There is a hole at the position in terms of production, left by Josh Reynolds' offseason departure,.
Several candidates to replace Reynolds, including Donovan Peoples-Jones, Daurice Fountain and Kaden Davis, were all cut Tuesday.
Patrick has been hampered by injuries in recent years, as he hasn’t played in a regular season game since 2021. He suffered a torn Achilles in training camp last season, and tore his ACL the previous campaign.
Before his injuries, Patrick had logged over 700 receiving yards in consecutive seasons from 2020-21. In his career, he has played in 55 games with 143 catches for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Injuries will no doubt be a concern with Patrick, but he had five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown this preseason in his first taste of NFL action since 2021.
The Lions and Broncos have a connection, as Broncos coach Sean Payton and Lions coach Dan Campbell worked together in New Orleans for five seasons.